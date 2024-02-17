MD Suresh Paladugu Shares HPSL’s Plans to Reshape India's Equestrian Landscape

In a bid to revolutionize the equestrian sports industry in India, the Horse Power Super League (HPSL) emerges as a beacon of innovation and opportunity. Founded by a group with a deep-rooted passion for equestrian sports spanning over 15 years globally, HPSL is set to reconnect horses and humans in a new and engaging manner. By merging tradition with technological innovation and compelling storytelling, HPSL aims to showcase the horse in a different light and bring it closer to humans once again. With a vision to broaden the sport's appeal and reach a wider audience, HPSL embarks on a journey to transform the landscape of horse racing in India. We had an opportunity to sit with Mr. Suresh Paladugu, Chairman and Managing Director of HPSL, to gain some insights into the official launch of HPSL in India and HPSL’s plan for the future.
How did you come up with the idea of HPSL?
As a group, we are connected to equestrian sport for the last 15 years globally. We are focused on creating value in India within the space. With our attachment to the most elegant and trusted companion through ages, our Hero, the HORSE, we wanted to reconnect horses and humans in a new and engaging mode. We are constantly innovating to improve the experience of the sport by merging tradition and technology innovation with good storytelling. We intend to show the Horse in a different light and bring it closer to humans again. In that pursuit, we wanted to bring the sport to a wider audience in India. That is the starting point of origination of the idea of starting HPSL.
Could you share insights into the employment opportunities generated by HPSL? In which fields is HPSL contributing to job creation?
Direct and Indirect employment scope is huge in this project. We anticipate 1000+ families getting employment and engaging through this activity across the country. Following are a few example roles and jobs that will be generated across the country to support the vision of HPSL: Farriers, Grooms, Stable Managers, Trainers/Coaches, Nutritionists, Breeding Managers, Exercise Riders, Jockeys, Event Coordinators, Marketing Staff, Management, Technology / Video Production Staff, and more.
What is the current state of the Horse Racing industry, and how does HPSL envision impacting or transforming this industry through its initiatives?
HPSL will bring new experiences and reach a wider audience than what it is today. A survey conducted showed that it is still a niche and widely misunderstood with a negative connotation. Horse today is related primarily to betting only. We intend to change that perception and create more entertaining and engaging touchpoints for a wider audience beyond betting. It will have a direct benefit to the Horse Racing Industry by increasing job opportunities and increasing the audience for the sport.
What is the business model of HPSL? How does the league plan to sustain itself, and what innovative approaches are being considered to ensure long-term success?
One of the key initiatives undertaken is to create a “team-based league format” with Indian languages as a differentiator and connecting factor for the fans. We will start with 7 or 10 teams representing different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati etc.
Following are a few of the ways to sustain the business model: Media rights, advertisements, sponsorships, Riding schools, licensing to authorized and regulated organizations, donations, experience centers, merchandising, content creation and distribution licenses Etc.
How much investment are you planning to put in HPSL? Are there specific areas or aspects of the league that will receive significant investment?
Significant investment is needed in the procurement, maintenance, and marketing of the Horse. Creating experience beyond the existing touchpoints will need a lot of research and development. Skilled manpower will be another area to sustain and create a successful venture.
What is HPSL thinking about doing to make horse racing in India more liked and known by more people?
At HPSL, we will create and promote engaging content to educate, entertain, and create experiences for a wider audience.
Could you share some insights into the number of people currently involved or interested in horse racing in India, and how HPSL aims to attract and engage a broader audience?
At HPSL, it is not just about Horse Racing. It is about bringing back the experience of horse and human connection. Current touchpoints of the Horse Racing industry may be limited to around 2 to 3 Lakh population. Horse racing shall be a part and means to engage but HPSL's vision and plan are much beyond just the horse racing in India.
With India's recent success in equestrian sports, how does HPSL plan to support and nurture emerging talent in the country?
HPSL will invest and promote equestrian sporting talent by promoting training and riding schools across the country. Will sponsor both talent and events for continuous training and education.