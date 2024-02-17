MD Suresh Paladugu Shares HPSL’s Plans to Reshape India's Equestrian Landscape

In a bid to revolutionize the equestrian sports industry in India, the Horse Power Super League (HPSL) emerges as a beacon of innovation and opportunity. Founded by a group with a deep-rooted passion for equestrian sports spanning over 15 years globally, HPSL is set to reconnect horses and humans in a new and engaging manner. By merging tradition with technological innovation and compelling storytelling, HPSL aims to showcase the horse in a different light and bring it closer to humans once again. With a vision to broaden the sport's appeal and reach a wider audience, HPSL embarks on a journey to transform the landscape of horse racing in India. We had an opportunity to sit with Mr. Suresh Paladugu, Chairman and Managing Director of HPSL, to gain some insights into the official launch of HPSL in India and HPSL’s plan for the future.

How did you come up with the idea of HPSL?

As a group, we are connected to equestrian sport for the last 15 years globally. We are focused on creating value in India within the space. With our attachment to the most elegant and trusted companion through ages, our Hero, the HORSE, we wanted to reconnect horses and humans in a new and engaging mode. We are constantly innovating to improve the experience of the sport by merging tradition and technology innovation with good storytelling. We intend to show the Horse in a different light and bring it closer to humans again. In that pursuit, we wanted to bring the sport to a wider audience in India. That is the starting point of origination of the idea of starting HPSL.