Manifesting Happiness With Elements And Vibrations Psychic Dr Karishma Shetty

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 11:30 am

There are people who have a magical vibe about their whole personality. Their words heal your soul bestowing peace. Their predictions yield you positive results and their vibes help you gain confidence to pave your mundane lives full of seeming problems. One such personality is Karishma Shetty, the founder of Psychic Temples.  

Karishma Shetty is known for her knowledge in the occult, Indian esoteric arts, and parapsychology. Psychic Temples, which offers courses in Vastu, Feng Shui, Reiki healing, manifestation, witchcraft, candle healing, colour therapy, astrology, signature analysis, graphology, and numerology, to name a few. 

Her valuable vaastu tips are sourced for advice to clients like 99 acres and others. Graced in occult and mysticism her vision has empowered many to live a happy life. With clients ranging from celebrities to masses, Karishma Shetty’s Psychic abilities are guided them through the turmoil of their lives. 

Karishma knew since childhood that she was different, she was special! Self-awareness at a very young age opens your path to the world of mystic knowledge. She liked to be left alone and sit in silence. She was attracted to the darkness that dwelled around, fearless and curious to know what’s not seen. And all this comes to vision when that one point in your meditation touches the realm you need to stabilize yourselves. That stable moment was caught by Karishma at tender age and knowledge began to flow through her veins. It came from nowhere. Ne it the presence of negative thoughts disturbing someone or the planetary positions affecting the happiness in your life, she has solutions to navigate you through all. 

 Shetty spreads this abundance digitally to her fans on Instagram @kayshetty. This contemporary healer combines leading a high vibrational life with an approachable spirituality. 

