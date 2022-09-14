Malik Gilani Headed By vUnited Media Corp To Launch PocketCrypt In The Telecom Space

Malik Gilani, the CEO and co-founder of vUnited Media Corp FZC LLC., is all set to launch a new product called PocketCrypt in the global telecom field. This platform will offer users free cryptos when they download apps and play games.

vUnited Media Corp is a subsidiary of vCommission, which is based in the UAE. The content foray of this company includes the likes of eLearning, eSports, Crypto, and AR games. Malik Gilani, who is the CEO and co-founder of this firm, has plans to shortly launch PocketCrypt in the telecom space globally.

With this new product launch, people can earn free cryptos by simply downloading apps and playing games. Malik Gilani and his team are working together to establish PocketCrypt as a desirable platform for crypto enthusiasts. Their primary goal is to ensure error-free product management.

Addressing the media at a press meet prior to the launch, Malik stated - “I, as a CEO, believe that we should be able to avail everything by just dedicating our time towards products and services. Consumer is the king of the market & he should be treated in the same way. Hence, we designed PocketCrypt - a platform where people can download apps & get free cryptos.”

This is not the first time that Malik is taking such initiatives with vUnited Media Corp. Earlier too, the team had launched the KhelTalk platform for sports lovers to give them easy access to information related to match analysis, game prediction, and other sports team affairs. This time, with PocketCrypt, he is all set to reach out to the crypto lovers.

The CTO of vUnited, Sanket Chava, mentioned - “My primary goal is to make PocketCrypt user-friendly, stable, and adaptable so that users do not have to go through even a slight inconvenience while using this platform. To meet the ever-changing needs of the market and uninterrupted onboarding of the product on various telecom platforms, we, as a team, are working with unstinting passion and drive.”

Soon, crypto users will have access to a unique platform in the form of PocketCrypt to earn free crypto coins.

About vUnited Media Corp

Co-founded by Malik Gilani and headquartered in Dubai, vUnited Media Corp is an organization that is known for offering services like advertising, content marketing, marketing strategy, telecommunications, social media marketing, lead generation, mobile marketing, digital marketing, performance marketing, and more.



