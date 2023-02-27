Makoons Group of Schools Celebrates 5 Years of Transforming Education

New Delhi (India), February 27: Makoons Group of Schools is proud to celebrate five years as a premier chain of preschools delivering comprehensive and personalized education experiences to over 10,000 students across 14+ states and 35+ cities in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

However, Makoons is different from other preschool institutions. This is because of the 360-degree development they provide their students, with an emphasis on academic, social, and emotional growth. With strong teams of highly qualified Academicians and Edutech professionals, Makoons provides individualized attention to each child and creates a safe learning environment that enables their students to reach their full potential. This milestone comes at a time when home-schooling has become more popular than ever before. Parents all around the globe are trying to make sure their children learn even in times of crisis like these.

This is where Makoons bridges the gap providing world-class facilities and supportive learning environments to every student no matter what or where they are from. In the next five years, Makoons aims to be one of the leading education providers for young minds with its state-of-the-art educational infrastructure and personnel dedicated to making learning special for students across the country.

Makoons is demonstrating the true potential of education and playschools in India by continuing to expand despite the difficulties that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has successfully established more than 80 franchises all over the country, growing even further by establishing 26 new branches.

Dedicated to creating a secure, caring, and educational atmosphere for young kids, Makoons is committed to helping every child reach their full potential through its customised curriculum. The Makoons group of schools focuses on building self-confidence and independence among its students by providing opportunities for self-help skills and decision-making. The learning process is designed to tap into their natural curiosity and foster hands-on practical experiences that ignite their passions and bring out their best qualities.

The school’s social and emotional development initiatives are a top priority as they facilitate cooperation and teamwork via special SEL activities. This promotes a positive atmosphere for students by keeping them safe and comfortable with trained facilities and staff. After-school programs also extend the learning experience outside of the classroom, encouraging exploration within cultural exposure to music, performing arts, visual arts, and science.

The dedicated team consisting of Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal (CEO), Mrs. Shalini Agarwal (Director of Academics), Dr Dilip Mishra (Vice President of Marketing & Operations) have made great strides in establishing Makoons Group of Schools as a leading force within the industry – visible through its impressive following across multiple platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest which count lakhs of followers.

To celebrate this victory with its franchises nationwide, Makoons routinely organizes All India Franchise Meetups, where awards are given out annually. With their trailblazing successes in changing up the industry landscape like never before, Makoons Group of Schools continue to make history by bringing creative ideas to life in an effort to make education a more holistic experience than ever before!

About the Company: Makoons Group Of Schools is a world-class organization committed to providing a safe and caring environment where children are encouraged to build confidence, discover new talents, reach their fullest potential and excel academically. Being recognized globally as an institution that values innovation and creativity in education, the school has earned accolades from prominent alumni as well as Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh.