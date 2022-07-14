Making Spay India An Award-Winning Firm, Nikhilesh Tiwari's Business Spirit Will Amaze You

A well-known businessperson in India's fintech sector is Nikhilesh Tiwari. He founded Spay India in late 2018 to assist the misguided trade network of the fintech supply channel, which is composed of retailers and merchants in common. He serves as the company's founder and CEO. One of the most powerful and recognizable figures in the Fintech sector, Nikhilesh has experienced tremendous year-over-year growth thanks to his company. Nikhilesh excelled despite being a start-up and being affected by the pandemic business hits.

The CEO of the Spay India company, Nikhilesh Tiwari, began this company with only 29 people. The company's mission statement is to offer its clients excellent services in simple money transfers, recharges, billing, etc. The experts at this business do everything in their power to please their clients to accomplish this goal. This is because they consider client happiness to be the greatest reward for their efforts. Nikhilesh Tiwari established his company from scratch, but now it is worth $100 million. It takes numerous business approaches and strategies to get to this stage. However, he found that it was neither an easy nor an impossible undertaking.

Just like others, the pandemic also hit hard on Nikhilesh Tiwari. He made "0" layoffs throughout the pandemic, remained with his team, entered the market as a leader, and returned more than any of his rivals; he conducted business more quickly. This has elevated Spay India to a leading BC banking company that uses fintech. Nikhilesh has turned Spay India into an award-winning company. Spay India has been named one of the TOP 20 BFSI COMPANIES OF THE YEAR 2021–2022 by the CEO MAGAZINE and one of the TOP 10 FINTECH COMPANIES OF INDIA BY CIO Insights. Spay also bagged the award of the INDIA’S GREATEST BRANDS by the AsiaOne international magazine. Nikhilesh received the title of "TIMES 40 UNDER 40 LEA. This level of achievement is just because of his passion and determination. He also believes in creating something in a market where you are familiar with the problems and solutions. If not, the learning curve itself may in many instances be exceedingly steep.

