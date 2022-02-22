Today, becoming a prominent name in any business industry is no walk in the park. The struggles could be real and just too many for some to even survive. However, there have been a few poster boys in and across a few industries and sectors of the world who have shown the world that in the end, the ones who stick by their goals go ahead in attaining massive name, recognition, and momentum for their respective brands and businesses.

Hafiz Ahmed did the same as he became known as one of these poster boys in the world of e-commerce, a space that has always been rocked by several talented beings.

Even as a youngster, Hafiz Ahmed never shied from taking risks in his career, which is why today has turned into a youth icon for many for his nation, who has not just been going forward in the vast entrepreneurial world but also has been mentoring the youth towards success in the said industry, which he believes has shown and will continue to provide immense opportunities for them to flourish their careers, just as it did for him. Hafiz Ahmed is the one who successfully has launched several Amazon products so far and has even surprised people with his talents in providing the best services in the industry as a young E-com entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of E-Comrades. His company has grown as a great e-commerce and marketing agency. He now does not aim to settle down anytime soon in the industry as he holds bigger plans for the coming years, he mentions.

Lending a hand of support to the youth has become a major part of his goals in his life, which is yet another reason for his swift rise in the industry. Through his company, Hafiz Ahmed (https://hafizahmed.pk/) oversees and supervises multiple accounts. His company provides services and conducts training sessions for the youth across different cities to help them gain knowledge on Amazon products and turn them into successful entrepreneurs.