Make Your Destination Wedding A Scenic Soiree At The Royal Orchid Fort Resort, Mussoorie

It is the month of love, and the season for new beginnings. Now is the time to confront destiny, and tie the knot with the one you are destined to be with. And what could be more romantic than a destination wedding in the hills? Flanked by the lesser Himalayan ranges, and the comfortable cold of Uttarakhand, Mussoorie awaits your decked up arrival for the most special event of your life.

The Royal Orchid Chain of Hotels has been a benchmark of luxury in the industry, and is completing 50 years of service in 2023. As the wedding season re-emerges this year, their beautiful property at Mussoorie provides the perfect setting for the fairy tale soiree of your dreams.

The city itself, a picture perfect hill station in Uttarakhand, is considered the 'Queen of the Hills', as it sits comfortably amidst the lower Himalayan ranges. It is an uncompromisingly beautiful place, accentuated by its clean hilly air, beautiful winding roads, and breathtaking mountainous scenery at every turn. There, 'Nestled amidst Garhwal's Shivalik and Himalayan ranges' stands the legendary 6 acre property of the Royal Orchid Fort Resort, Mussoorie. Elevated above the surrounding woods, the resort overlooks the entire valley, providing an ample and beautiful view of the world around. Its architecture is a tasteful mixture of the traditional and the modern, creating a unique setting that makes everyone feel at home, and its array of picture perfect community and banquet halls makes it the perfect location for a destination wedding.

The resort boasts 3 open air venues, which include the expansive Courtyard and Pine Terrace, as well as the intimate Sun Deck. So whether you envision your wedding as a grand, populous event, or a small, intimate ceremony, your needs stand covered. Take your vows under the open sky, with the mountains as your witness, and begin the grand adventure that is your conjugal life with a scenic soiree at the Royal Orchid Fort Resort, Mussoorie.

There are also more formal venues to choose from, as alternatives. The Summer and Winter Halls, with their varied seating arrangements, provides a more spread out experience, accommodating the multiplicity of events that Indian weddings are renowned for. The celebrated chefs of the resort will be handling the catering, curating a menu to fit your palate as best as possible. The dishes on offer may be chosen to represent your cultural heritage and country of origin, or your cosmopolitan outlook, or, if you so wish, a mixture of both, to properly represent the admixture of influences that has helped define you. The professionals in the kitchen are equally adept at all cuisines, from niche Garhwali selections, to the delicate flavours of China.

A wedding deserves a grand celebration. It is the signifier of a new life taking shape, where not just two souls, but two families join each other in an immortal, generational bond. It deserves the beautiful Royal Orchid Fort Resort, at Mussoorie, as the host and witness of it ceremony.

Website: https://www.royalorchidhotels.com/royal-orchid-fort-resort-mussoorie/overview

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/royalorchidfortresort/