The Spirit focuses on reconnecting with ourselves on a deeper level. The farther we stray from our spirit, the more unhappy and disconnected we feel. Spirituality isn't always complex—it can be as simple as being kind or serving others. This pillar guides you in nurturing your inner self in a way that resonates with you, whether it's through meditation, immersing in nature, silence, meaningful relationships, prayer, learning from spiritual scriptures, or following paths of wisdom passed down through stories.