Lost Book of Remedies Review - Claude Davis Healthy Herbal Solutions That Work?

Choosing to use herbs for healing can be a fantastic decision. However, before touching, blending, boiling, or baking any plants, you'll need to discover herbs for yourself. Herbalists Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis offer hundreds of plant-based treatments for treating a broad range of health ailments in "The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies." This book is meant to be a reference for determining which plants are best for treating certain conditions. It's also meant to teach people how to put conclusions into practice.

The treatments in this book are said to be effective because they enhance the body's innate capacity for healing. Also, unlike many conventional drugs, which only mask symptoms, these cures go after the real problem at its source.

The book includes full-color illustrations of the plants for easy identification and in-depth descriptions of how to utilize them to cure a wide range of common health problems, from minor aches and pains to life-threatening illnesses, using only the body's innate healing abilities. Let's dive in for further details.

Overview of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies, authored by Dr. Nicole Apelian , can potentially prevent serious medical problems and perhaps save your life. As the name suggests, various 'lost' treatments and cures are available.

It's not like humans have always been clueless about the therapeutic potential of common plants. Unfortunately, most people have left conventional thinking behind as technology advances. In an almost "re-educational" effort, this book attempts to reclaim some of that information. It's an excellent resource for anybody who wants to reconnect with nature.

Dr. Nicole Apelian, a medical doctor, and Claude Davis collaborated on this 300-page, information-packed work. Both are well-known experts on survival, wilderness living, and herbs. Dr. Nicole has starred in several survival shows displaying her skill and knowledge in identifying wild plants.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies covers a wide range of valuable plants and shrubs, along with detailed advice on spotting them. In the outdoors, amongst nature, such knowledge may be lifesaving.

Benefits of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

By improving the readers' knowledge of the following topics, Nicole Apelian and her co-author, Claude Davis, urge us to become more self-assured and independent so that we may better care for ourselves.

Best for Healing Plant Identification

Each in-depth explanation of a herbal plant is accompanied by several pictures of that plant in full color. This makes it much simpler to recognize it in the wild and eliminates any potential for misinterpretation.

For instance, with this book, some people reviewed that, based on the information they gained, the plant they have always considered a pesky weed is the potent herb anise hyssop.

Useful for Natural Remedies Preparation

Many people have extensive knowledge of making oils and balms, and they can also make a potent herbal poultice and a soothing cup of echinacea tea. However, it becomes challenging regarding tinctures, plant extract preparation, distillation, etc.

This is where The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies comes in handy. This book provides a comprehensive explanation of how to work with medicinal plants . The best option for use in an emergency is a tincture that you have already made. You can store it for extended periods without it deteriorating or becoming polluted. Plus, it is absorbed by the body more quickly than any other organic medication.

You can also treat traumatic wounds and avoid infection by learning to prepare a rapid field poultice or bandage with herbs, which will serve you well in emergencies.

Best Advice for Safe Dosing

We tend to be careless with dosing while taking herbal remedies, wrongly believing that they are less effective or safer simply because they are all-natural. However, any herbal therapy plan must incorporate health promotion into its treatment strategy.

For instance, an overdose of thorn apple leaves can cause some adverse effects. Delirium, hallucinations, and even death are the consequences of overdosing on these leaves.

However, Apelian puts in that despite these results, people smoke them in pipes or cigarettes for the treatment of asthma, making it easy to take too much. Tinctures are a more secure approach to gaining the advantages of this plant.

Therefore, this book has ample knowledge about the proper dosage of any remedy for effective treatment and its impact on the human body.

Knowledge About a Wide Range of Plants and Herbs

Apelian delves into mycelium in addition to herbs and garden plants, providing in-depth accounts of the look and possible medicinal effects of a wide variety of mushrooms. This book also has much information on other plants that can't be strictly referred to as herbs.

Drawbacks of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies contains information on over 180 types of trees, plants, and mushrooms. However, access to such a large amount of data has some drawbacks.

Less Information About Each Plant

An in-depth exploration of 180 plants makes for a big book, but most people prefer to go directly to a topic that interests them. However, because so many plants are discussed in the book, they aren't thoroughly examined, and some information has been left out. For example, vitamins and minerals found in plants are not included, nor are each plant's exact qualities, ingredients, and effects.

However, the attributes in the book teach about the healing potential of medicinal herbs and natural components for a wide range of health issues. When dealing with 180 or more plants, extreme precision may be unattainable. But if you ever find yourself in a jam, this invaluable field guide will be there to pull you out.

Lack of Research and References

The material in The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies doesn't have any studies or research to back it up, which is essential to many people. But, it is important to note that many traditional cures are passed down through the family and that, all too frequently, there aren't sufficient resources to conduct in-depth scientific studies of herbs.

However, it would have been helpful to include a reference to where we may access this study when making claims about various treatments under the shadow of research. For instance, the author states in The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies that research calls ashwagandha a natural remedy for tumors. Despite this statement, there is no reference to the study or the book backing up this statement.

Notwithstanding, the most helpful thing you can learn in this book is the unique recipes for specific difficulties. This book contains several, some of which are reasonably in-depth. In particular, the field poultice section describes its construction and the available plants.

Example Cure From The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

The field poultice description is among the best sections of The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies. This field poultice recipe can come in handy in many situations, especially emergencies.

This poultice can alleviate pain, halt bleeding, reduce inflammation, and eliminate toxins using common medicinal herbs. Because of its properties, you can use it as a successful therapy for snake bites and other wounds and ailments.

This enlightening book suggests that to prepare a field poultice, you may use plantain solely or combine it with mullein, which would "increase the benefits of the plantain." In addition, mullein will provide health advantages, including alleviating pain and speedier healing of wounds.

To staunch bleeding and add antibacterial properties, you can incorporate yarrow into your poultice.

Purchasing The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

The easiest way to purchase The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is from the official website. A digital copy costs $37. A physical copy costs $37 plus $9.99 for shipping. A 60-day money-back guarantee backs the book. For more information, contact customer service via:

● Email: support@theplantbook.com

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Final Thoughts

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a masterpiece of natural treatments for many ailments. Dr. Nicole Apelian is the face behind this excellent work, and her experience in plant observation and experiments spans over two decades. Moreover, Nicole has co-created this book with Claude Davis, an expert in the wild west.

Over 180-plus medicinal plants, lichens, and mushrooms native to North America are represented with full-color photographs in The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies. Two to four photographs illustrate each plant to facilitate quick and accurate identification.

You'll also find over 550 more potent natural treatments developed from them, covering different kinds of wounds and ailments. Our ancestors have used a good number of these treatments for several centuries. However, others are products of Dr. Nicole's significant experience in the field of natural medicine.

Nicole wrote this book for readers who don't know much about plants but are curious about finding healthier options for themselves and their families. This forgotten information contradicts conventional medical wisdom by going beyond treating symptoms. Instead, it enhances your body's innate capacity for self-repair and treats the underlying problem. You can quickly and easily search for your illness and discover which plants and cures can assist with the accompanying medical herbal reference guide.

