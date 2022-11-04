Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Looking For Smart Flexible Coworking & Business Center? “Ofis Square” Is Coming

Mrs. Saroj Mittal is launching Ofis Square is one such ultra-premium coworking & business center that is focused on providing IoT enabled smart workspaces. The startup is looking for a November launch for its big 34k Sq ft coworking in Sector-62, Noida.

Mrs. Saroj Mittal
Mrs. Saroj Mittal

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 3:31 pm

Imagine walking into a fully automated workplace where the door opens as you approach, the temperature is set based on the outside temperature, and you can access your workstation, cabins or meeting rooms just by scanning QR Codes. That's not even scratching the surface of the potential workplace benefits of the Internet of Things (IoT). 

A Noida-based 68-year-old woman, Mrs Saroj Mittal, has the bright idea to revolutionize the workplace by creating a hybrid & flexible work spaces which are suitable for startups as well as large conglomerates.  

Mrs Saroj Mittal is launching Ofis Square is one such ultra-premium coworking & business center that is focused on providing IoT enabled smart workspaces. The startup is looking for a November launch for its big 34k Sq ft coworking in Sector-62, Noida. . 

Almost every element of today's offices can be controlled by data thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT). As a result, enterprises will be able to save money and advance their operations in more effective ways. 

Increased productivity is only one perk of an Internet of Things-ready office. LED lights in a conference room that turn off when no one is in the room are an example of how IoT-connected products may help save money and maximize efficiency. Ofis Square aims to build first of kind flexible work spaces having amenities such Premium cabins, cafeterias, elite auditoriums, movie theatre, big board rooms, and multiple break out zones for the team to collaborate & innovate. There first such experience center will be just opposite to Noida Electronics City Metro station in Sector-62, Noida. 

Mrs Saroj Mittal, envisions to open 30 such centers across India spread across 10million sq ft space. They are expecting to roll out in Metro as well as Tier 1 cities where they see huge demand of flexible work spaces. 

 

 

