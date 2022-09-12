Light Bulb Security Camera Reviews (Scam Or Legit): Read Before You Buy!

After the Covid-19 Virus took over the world, it has become one big mess. People and even whole countries are going bankrupt, economies are breaking down, and as can be expected, the crime rates have also increased all around the world. The rates of homicide events rushed up from 30% in the USA alone.

Therefore, not waiting for the police and other departments to protect us all the time, it is equally important that we take our own actions to keep ourselves and our valuables safe and protected. People have started installing security cameras, electric fences, ring alarms, automated systems, or all in their properties.

But there are a few significant problems common to all these types of security appliances. If I am to list them down below;

● The difficulties in setting up these appliances are costing people money and time

● Hefty expenses when trying to install any one of the security systems

● The complexity of handling and operating these devices, especially CCTV cameras

● The difficulty of maintenance and after costs

Above are only a scarp of the problems associated with having security systems. Suppose you don't have a professional person to handle these whenever you need them. In that case, you will have to go through the hassle of understanding these complex systems that have a reputation for confusing poor citizens.

There are a thousand and one solutions for upgrading your security at home, from ring doorbells to baby and pet monitors to CCTVs. But you will only realize that they are overpriced, and you overestimated their worth mistakenly after buying and installing the product. Almost a portion of the world's population spends their money in vain buying these appliances for hefty prices, which ultimately be tossed in the garbage can.

But for people who are looking for a perfect security appliance that doesn't require sophisticated knowledge of electronics and takes hours to understand how to put it together to work correctly, we found just the right solution.

It is called the Light Bulb Security Camera, and I have never seen any other security appliance which you can put together within minutes and start using it without having to read a hundred pages on the manual or the user guide booklet.

So let me first introduce you to the contents we will be discussing in this Light Bulb Security Camera Review. Also, we would also like to remind you that this is a thoroughly researched review on Light Bulb Security Camera, a new appliance released a few weeks ago to the market.

Here is the overlay of what we are going to discuss today.

● What is Light Bulb Security Camera?

● Why should you buy Light Bulb Security Camera over other popular CCTV products – Advantages of Light Bulb

● Functions of this CCTV

● Where to buy it?

● Prices and offers on the official Light Bulb Security Camera website

● Frequently asked questions and Conclusion

So let's check out this amazing new product on the market.

What Is Light Bulb Security Camera?

Many CCTV brands today cost you a thousand dollars to install and for aftersale services. Not only that, it will give you a terrible headache when trying to get it to function correctly. At a time like this, where crimes are spilling everywhere, having CCTV at your property will help you be at ease knowing what is going around your property no matter where you are.

As the name suggests, this product is easy to be installed; just like how you are changing a regular household light bulb. All you should do is fix it into a light bulb holder and connect the camera to your home wifi system, and your security system is ready to go.

This camera can be fitted into most standard light bulb outlets, so you don't have to spend another hundred dollars for camera holders or other types of supporters. All you have to do is get the camera out of the packaging, screw it into one of the light bulb holders, connect it to your home wifi system, and viola, with the app of the camera, you can view everything happening around.

The good news doesn't stop there. You can also use this camera as a baby monitor or a pet monitor. It has a built-in led light system, so no matter if you have to let go of your bulb on the back porch, you will still have a bright light illuminating the area whenever you please.

Advantages And Functions Of Using The Light Bulb Security Camera

It is always an excellent choice to check out the advantages of a product and compare it with other similar brands before investing in it. Not only does it give you a clear understanding of why you should purchase this item over other substitutes, but it also lets you survey the market for anything better than the product at hand.

So, now let's check out some of the many advantages of using the light bulb security camera as your home security system.

● Easy installation process

As we explained to you before, the installation of this item is pretty straightforward. And you don't have to leaf through bulky manuals to learn how the installation process works from scratch to know how to do it. No matter if you are a skilled electrician or a single housewife with zero knowledge of electric items, anybody can easily set up the security of your house with this modern appliance.

All you should do is break it out of the wrapper it is in, remove a light bulb from its holder, fix the camera to the newly vacant holder and connect it to the wifi system. And voila! You're all protected.

● High-quality night vision recording in full color

There are so many cheap camera systems on the market that records video in black and white. And sometimes, even when a burglar tries to get into the house and fails, you will have a hard time getting a good look at his facial features to identify the suspect.

But with a light bulb security camera, you will have a high-quality full-colour recording even when it is pitch black and night.

● Alarm Functions

Suppose you ever suspect that your premise's security is being compromised. In that case, you can set off the alarm built into the security camera to scare off any criminals trying to break in. The sound is at a higher volume so that any burglar will get scared immediately and run away before the whole neighbourhood wakes up.

● Motion tracking

The camera can detect any movements even in darker areas and will light up a flashlight on the movement and track it until it is out of the vicinity. It will also notify you with an alert to your devices as soon as the motion is detected and let you know that you have an intruder on your premise.

● You can also use it as a pet or baby monitor

Having a camera to keep an eye on your little children at night and to check up on your pet when you are not at home is imperative to ensuring their security. This camera can also be used as a pet or a baby monitor effectively, and you will feel at peace, knowing that you are high on alert about your loved ones.

Other than the features mentioned above, the two-way audio system will let you communicate with your children to know about their whereabouts and chat up with a visitor to understand their need to visit you without having to open up the door compromising your security and installing ring doorbell cameras by spending hundreds of dollars.

Additionally, it has a pan tilt and rotation of 360 degrees so that you can get a complete view of all around the capturable vicinity.

Here are a few of the other best features of this camera which no other CCTV will give you.

● Recording video in 1080 HD

● 2.4 GHz wifi

● Cloud storage/ TF storage

● Reset Button and an SD card slot

● 30-day money-back guarantee policy

● 4.9 star customer reviews

● Discounts are available up to 50% on the official website

Light Bulb Security Camera Real Customer Reviews?

Here are the few reviews we found online:

“It has already helped us twice. I'm quite impressed with the camera. Incredibly easy to install and connect. This is for those of you who are considering using this camera for home security or security anywhere.” - Tara Phillips

“The camera is very well made and as soon as you put it in your hand, you know right away that it's a winner. There is nothing cheap looking or feeling about it.” - Steve Troise

“This was well worth the money. It pans to the left and right, up and down, has motion tracking that works flawlessly and has many features that the big name cameras have.” - Richard Meyer

"I've been using it in an outdoor basement stairwell and it has held up nicely so far. I will definitely be purchasing more of these in the future for other areas of my house!" - Carl Keeton

"The set up was extremely simple and the instructions give you a step by step set up process with words and pictures. (You can't go wrong). I'm quite pleased with the camera so far." - Brian Smith

"When I first saw this camera, I actually like and buy it. No one can believe the bulb is a camera. Interesting shape and strong shooting ability are the reasons why I recommend this camera." - Jason

"Easy to set up. Good quality picture. Can preset camera views. Does a good job tracking a person and even our little dog. I recommend this product. Responsive technical support. We reached out to tech support on a Sunday evening and they got back to us right away." - James

"The quality of the live feed from this camera is exceptional. The price is very reasonable and even more important than that is that the set up and use of this camera is very user-friendly. I like to say that if I was able to understand this and set it up, anyone could! Besides the unit that screws into a lightbulb socket, this camera also comes with an adapter that you could use to plug it into an AC outlet. That right there makes this so usable in just about any type of location you would need. Highly recommend this product!" - William

"I care for a sick family member while working full-time, so I was looking for a simple, budget-friendly camera to keep tabs on their care while I'm at work. This camera works perfectly for that! First of all, I love the concept of a security camera which can be installed in a bulb socket (no wires to mess with!) It's so convenient! It took less than 5 mins to set up with the app over wifi with the help of the surprisingly-detailed instruction manual. The image quality was better than expected for the price. The camera angle is easy to adjust from the app and if I press the sound button, I can even hear my family member interacting with their caregivers. With the press of a button, I can also communicate directly through the camera with my relative. Overall, it's a great value for the money!" - Gerald

Where To Buy The Light Bulb Security Camera?

There are various types and brands of CCTV available if you visit the electronics section of the supermarket in your neighbourhood. They will have different price ranges, ranging from a few hundred bucks to a few grands. But those are the brands which have both online and offline availability.

But Light Bulb Security camera only has an online availability. Therefore with all the other internet products, scammers are chasing down this new and advanced security appliance like a rainy day. Thus, knowing where you can get your hands on the original and genuine product will help you immensely in avoiding these scams effectively and saving your dollar bills without wasting them on products that do not work.

After letting you know about these, let me enlighten you on how to safely reach the genuine light bulb security camera system.

The only place you can buy this is the official website of the camera manufacturer. He doesn't distribute it among wholesale or relatil vendors, so if you ever found this on any other website besides the official website, you know it is not the genuine light bulb security camera.

Prices And Offers On The Official Light Bulb Security Camera Website

Now that you know where you can buy the original product, you must be wondering how much it would really cost you to buy these modern and most advanced security CCTVs available nowadays.

First and foremost, you will not find this product for anything less than that on the official site because many discounts and offers are running throughout the year. Right at this moment, the manufacturer has enabled a 50% off for all the purchases, so despite how many cameras you will be buying, you will get them at half the original price.

So it is advisable to head right to this website, and place your orders before these amazing half-price discounts expire. Moreover, the supply is in shortage due to the heavy demand flowing through worldwide. The manufacturer is placing many orders in a waiting queue when the stock is all sold out. But you are lucky because as of today, 9th august 2022, there is still stock left of this product for you to snatch up right away.

So the wise thing you could do is place your order without waiting another second.

Frequently Asked Questions And Conclusion

● Does it work when there are no electricity or power outages?

No. The camera needs consistent power to work. There is no battery in the light bulb security camera to power it during outages.

● What is the life expectancy of this camera?

You must be able to have it around for more than two decades with generous caretaking procedures. You can also buy the three year warranty, which comes with a complete replacement when the camera runs into a problem.

● Will it notify me when someone's at the door?

Yes. If the camera can clearly capture the motion around your doors and windows, it will notify you when someone arrives at your front steps.

● How do you download the app?

All you have to do is scan the QR code on the box of the user's manual, and you will get redirected to the website where you can download the app to any of your devices.



Conclusion On Light Bulb Security Camera

Our final decision about this product is that it is simply "LEGIT." You will never find a deal at a half of its original price and have it work for over 2 to 3 decades and still work marvellously. So, what are you still waiting for? Go to the official seller page and fire up your order right away!



