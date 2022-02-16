Lifi Technology, A Boon For The Future World

Two small villages in the state of Gujarat in India are different from the other villages. In the era of Smart Phones, Smart Watches and everything going SMART, Akrund, and Navanagar in the Aravali district are known as Smart Villages. The schools, hospitals, post offices, and other government offices in these villages are getting faster and safer internet connections not through 4G or optical fiber or any traditional internet connectivity. It's over existing electric power lines. The future of wireless communication reflects here.



Communication technology impacts every area of our lives, businesses, and industries. Over the years, we have seen that technology has enhanced efficiency, productivity as well as profitability, in the case of a business. The world is not going to be the same after two decades as it is witnessing massive innovations across various technologies.



Wireless communication is overtaking wired technologies and will continue to expand its horizon into the future. Wireless technologies also make it easier to expand internet access to areas that were hard to reach with wired tech. Facebook, Google, SpaceX, and many other tech giants have launched projects with this objective in mind. These kinds of technologies could help provide access to the Internet to rural communities, remote communities, and people in developing countries.



Through the arena of various wireless communication technologies, Light Fidelity (LiFi) has emerged as promising innovation and has the potential to disrupt the communication sector. LiFi is an optical wireless communication that uses light within the visible light spectrum to transmit the data. Using Li-Fi, every LED light bulb could basically become a wireless router. These bulbs can be turned on and off at a speed so rapid that one can’t see the changes. This flashing is how the LEDs send data. Another benefit of LiFi is that could work with existing infrastructure.



Security in data transmission plays a crucial role in military and government establishments. Radiofrequency (RF) signals transmitted and received at security areas pose a major threat of leaking sensitive information. LiFi technology is more secure as compared to traditional WiFi. This is because WiFi routers are generally used by attackers to enter a network and strong firewalls are also unable to safeguard your network from these invaders. The range of such routers is an important factor that enables these security breaches into WiFi networks. LiFi uses light which limits the range of the internet connection and it cannot be increased at any cost. This peculiar feature of LiFi protects the sensitive network from interference from potential hackers.



Connecting rural areas with the major cities and hubs is a necessity for the overall growth of the economy. Still, many rural parts of India have not benefited from the impact of digital technology. LiFi project installation at two villages in Gujarat has paved the way to create more truly Smart Villages. This technology revolution can be a boon for getting the internet connectivity reached to every nook and corner, and across the length and breadth of India and propel the drive for smart villages. LiFi technology can also be combined with solar cells as receiver solutions that could deliver communication access to rural communities. This way people from rural areas can get themselves educated with the power of the internet.



Where the world is eying on LiFi technology and its usage, a homegrown Indian company is raising hope to disrupt the communication sector as a whole. Ahmedabad-based Nav wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a research and development-based company, having its specialization in wireless electricity, renewable energy – wind & wave, and LiFi communication. The company's team has been innovating, designing, and developing many 'Made-In-India' futuristic products for a long time. Nav Wireless is the only registered company in India working in the LiFi technology sector and one of the pioneer companies in the world. The company had been recognized for its work in the past and has been winning awards for innovations, adoptions, and futuristic technologies. It collaborates with non-governmental organizations, universities and government institutions, nonprofits, development agencies, and other private sector companies.