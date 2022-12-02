Life Line Screening Reviews - Legit Service or Terrible Customer Feedback?

Life Line Screening is a platform that allows users to find out more about their current health concerns at an affordable price. Users have their choice of multiple packages, depending on how many tests they want to get results from.

What is Life Line Screening?

Everyone needs to have a clear understanding of their health as they get older. In their younger years, they could rely on their strong immune system to take whatever they were up against but getting older comes with a lot of change. Hormones, bone density, and even blood flow can change with the lifestyle that someone has maintained. With Life Line Screening, consumers can learn about what risk they have for cardiovascular health issues and more.

The Life Line platform helps users to get coordinated with screening for a stroke or cardiovascular concerns. Not knowing about possible threats to good health only makes the user ignorant of what could happen in their future. However, by taking these screening tests, consumers will know what they need to do in their life to manage that risk and monitor it with their doctor.

All of the results are provided in machine readable files, which means that they can be made available to doctors easily. Users have to get the testing done locally, but the purchase will give them a flat rate for the test. All of the results are read by physicians, and any screening that suggests the user has a concerning result is reviewed by a second tech.

On the website, consumers can even check out the health blog to learn more about what they can do for a

What to Expect

Users should plan to arrive a few minutes before their appointment because some local paperwork will need to be completed. The process of performing the screening takes significantly less time than one at a hospital, aiming to provide the user with fast results that they can use for a better evaluation. Most users only spend 90 minutes doing the screening. If there are any immediate concerns during the appointment, users will be informed right away.

Once the screening process is over, consumers will receive their results by mail, which takes about three weeks for most screenings. The results are first reviewed by a licensed, board-certified physician, which could be a vascular surgeon, cardiologist, or radiologist (depending on the condition).

Buying a Life Line Screening Kit

Right now, the official website is offering a screening package for $149, which is 50% off of the typical price . With this purchase, users will get access to testing for:

● Carotid Artery Disease

● Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

● Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

● Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

● Risk factors for osteoperosis

However, Life Line Screening prides itself on offering multiple screening packages to give the user exactly what they need to be prepared for the future.

The package above covers the user’s risk of stroke and cardiovascular issues. However, men and women can both get comprehensive packages for health needs that they specifically deal with. Both packages are $249 each, but they offer a few different screenings.

In the Men’s Comprehensive Package, users will also get access to kidney disease screening, PSA prostate screening, testosterone screening, and liver panel. In the Women’s Comprehensive Package, users will receive materials for kidney disease screening, osteoporosis screening, HsC-Reactive Protein tests, A1c screening, and thyroid hormone tests.

Scheduling a Screening

Even though users can purchase access to these screenings, they will need to find a nearby location to go through them. Users can schedule the screening through the official website, using the locator tool to look in their local zip code for dates of up to 12 weeks away during anytime of the morning or afternoon.

Once the user chooses their location, date, and time, users will need to fill out the electronic form for their patient information. They will also have to pay for the screening when they schedule to complete their purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions About Life Line Screening

Why should consumers go through the screening process?

Having a stroke is often the first symptom that something is wrong for 80% of people. By using these screenings, users can give themselves the advantage of early detection of disease or peace of mind that nothing is wrong.

What is Carotid Artery Disease?

Carotid Artery Disease affects the blood vessels in the neck, and these blood vessels direct proper blood flow into the brain. Users who experience a type of buildup called atherosclerosis are at a severe risk of stroke.

What is Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)?

Peripheral arterial disease involves a condition that narrows the arteries, making it harder for the body to direct blood flow to the heart. It puts an individual at risk of coronary artery disease, heart attack, and stroke. The screening involves the Ankle Brachial Index test.

What is an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)?

An AAA is an enlarged area that is found in a major blood vessel, and it is tasked with the responsibility to supply blood to the entire body. In the screening, an ultrasound tech checks for aneurysm in the abdominal aorta, which could cause a ruptured aortic artery.

What is Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)?

Atrial fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat that is typically called arrhythmia. This test is an EKG, and it uses sensors on the user’s arms and legs to check for this issue. If left undetected and untreated, AFib could cause the individual to experience heart failure, stroke, or a blood clot.

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoperosis is a condition that causes users to lose bone density. It is incredibly common among women, and it is often the result of calcium or vitamin deficiency. It can also be caused by hormonal changes, like the changes involved during menopause.

Who is the best suited person to get the screening kit?

Typically, getting all of these health screenings should be used by anyone over age 50. However, having risk factors for disease like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, or high cholesterol levels. Having a family history of cardiovascular disease and stroke also indicate that the individual might want to have a sooner screening.

Where can users get the screenings?

The screenings are performed at local facilities for the user. The website includes an online tool that requires their location information and preferred schedule timing to locate the most convenient option for their needs.

What equipment is used for the screenings?

All of the equipment used for the Life Line Screenings is already used in hospitals everywhere. However, the creators consistently try out other equipment to be as intricate and advanced as possible.

How long does the screening process take?

Most screening sessions only take 90 minutes, which is significantly less time than users normally have to take.

Can users eat or drink ahead of having a screening?

The specific instructions will largely depend on the screenings that the user has chosen to have. Some of the screenings require that the user doesn’t eat, while others show that they are allowed.

If the user doesn’t have symptoms, should they still be screened?

The absence of symptoms is not the absence of disease. Most people with the greatest risk don’t have any symptoms at all. However, getting a screening is an easy way to avoid unwanted circumstances in the long-term.

Are these health screenings available with routine physical exams?

Unfortunately, no. Without symptoms, health insurance companies are less likely to cover the cost of the test, which means that the doctor’s office would have to redirect the charges to the patient. After the customer gets the results of their screenings with one of these patches, a doctor can proceed with the next course of action, including getting treatment or further diagnostic testing.

How long will users have to wait to get their results?

Results will be ready within 21 days.

Does insurance cover any of these charges?

Coverage will entirely depend on the user’s current insurance policy. They can submit their receipt to their insurance to find out what coverage might be possible.

Will any of the health results be sent to the user’s doctor?

No, the results of the screenings go directly to the user’s address in the mail. It is entirely up to the user to decide what they share, but immediate concerns will come with printed images of the applicable screening results that can be read by the user’s doctor.

To get a hold of Life Line Screening, click here to visit the official website! >>>

Summary

Life Line Screening provides users with an affordable way to check on their health. Users can choose from three different packages, depending on ow much they want to know. Users will have to schedule their test when they make their purchase, though it only takes about three weeks to get non-urgent results. Consumers who want to learn more about their results can bring the information to their doctor.

ALSO READ:

● LifeVac Reviews - Life Saving Choking Device That Actually Works?

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.