Life Line Screening Reviews: Is Their Screening Tests Worth It?

Health screening is a process to identify any unknown diseases in your body. It’s an incredible way to know what precautionary steps you should take to avoid major health complications. It’s recommended to get your health checkup by screening at least every six months.

Most people don’t pay much attention to health screening. So, they discover new diseases at their last stage. Unfortunately, not preventing the disease earlier leads them to unwanted death.

To tackle these unwanted deaths, Life Line Screening started its journey. Their motto is to make people aware of unknown diseases even if there are no disease symptoms in the first place. It’s like getting an overall health checkup to stay healthy forever.

Life Line Screening has both lab screening tests and at-home lab test options. You can get a health screening for any type of disease, for example, stroke and cardiovascular diseases, cancer, liver issues, kidney problems, osteoporosis, etc. They also have special screening packages for both men and women.

In this article, you’ll learn about all of these packages in detail and check whether Life Line Screening is worth it.

At a Glance: About Life Line Screening

Company Type: Private

Establishing Year: 1993

Company Address: Barton Oaks Plaza 2, Suite 130, 901 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78746

Official Website: Visit Here

Tests Included: Screening services and At Home Lab tests

At Home Tests Cost: $99-$169

On-Sight Screening Cost: $60-$330

Age Range: 18+ years

Availability: Monday-Friday 7:30 am – 9:00 pm (EST), Saturday 9:00 am – 5:30 pm (EST), Sunday Closed

Location Availability: 100 Cities

Rating: 4.8/5

Certifications: Board certified and licensed

Insurance Policy: Unavailable

What Does Life Line Screening Mean?

Life Line Screening is a medical screening company that helps identify any health issues through screening tests. The company started in 1993 with a mission to raise awareness about taking care of health. It helps in decreasing unfortunate deaths by keeping people aware of their bodies.

Life Line Screening

They have screening tests for most of the major health issues. You can diagnose diseases like stroke, cardiovascular diseases, vitamin deficiencies, osteoporosis, and cancer. With the screening results, you’ll be able to identify problems in these areas at the earliest stage.

At Life Line Screening, they screen through three screening methods: Blood test, EKG, and Ultrasound. All of the physicians are highly qualified. So, they claim that their results are 100% accurate.

Why Use Life Line Screening?

The primary reason for using Life Line Screening is that it is easy to access and cheap compared to many other screening services. Furthermore, they are well reputed for their quality of service as well. I’ll elaborate on it below-

Life Line screening has testified to the quality of its screening methods through different studies and research facilities.

They have regular audit reports on peers (e.g., doctors and technicians).

CLIA has approved the labs they use.

All of the physicians are board certified. They have medical licenses. So, you can trust their report.

You can get screening results any time you want. They allow arbitrary screening facilities frequently.

Life Line Screening

What Tests are Included in Life Line Screening?

Life Line Screening includes 15 types of screening tests, including tests to check cardiovascular diseases, cancer, bone, joint issues, sexual health, wellness panels, etc. These tests are available based on disease type.

If you’re looking for a specific type of preventive health screening, look at the segments below. I’ve explained their services in detail.

Heart Disease and Stroke

For people with cardiovascular diseases, Life Line Screening, allows a comprehensive list of tests to perform and check the well-being of your heart. These are the screening tests you can go through from Life Line Screening:

Atrial Fibrillation

High Cholesterol / Complete Lipid Panel

Carotid Artery Disease

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

6 For Life Health Assessment

C-Reactive Protein

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Moreover, you can get a heads up on cancer cells before you even feel sick.

Cancer

Usually, it’s hard to identify prostate cancer early. Having regular screening tests, Life Line Screening, will help you be cautious about any cancer cells in your body. You can check up for Colorectal Cancer too.

Liver, Kidney, and Diabetes

Your daily diet and lifestyle can cause different liver and kidney diseases. Life Line Screening helps to identify these chronic diseases at an early stage. They offer tests for the following diseases:

Elevated Enzyme Liver

Type 2 Diabetes

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Alc Screening

Liver, Kidney, Hepatitis C Test

These tests are more applicable for people over 45 years old. You’ll have to spend nearly $60 for each of these tests.

Bone and Joint

As you grow older, your bone gets less dense and becomes prone to breakage. It’s the reason osteoporosis is so common in both men and women. Every year, about 54 million people have osteoporosis. It happens when there’s a shortage of calcium and Vitamin D in your diet.

Life Line Screening allows osteoporosis and Vitamin D tests to prevent this situation.

Wellness Panels and Other Screenings

The company also provides special screening services for men and women. These tests are listed below:

Wellness Panel - Women

Wellness Panel Plus - Women

Wellness Panel - Men

Wellness Panel Premium PLUS - Men

Testosterone Deficiency

Thyroid Disease

At Home Lab Tests

They also provide At Home Lab Tests for both males and females. These are the services they provide:

Vitamin D and Inflammation Test

Heart Health and Diabetes Test

FIT Colorectal Screening Test

STD Test-Advanced

STD Test-Basic 4

Testosterone Test

Men’s Health Test

Women’s Health Test

What Methods are Used in Life Line Screening?

Life Line Screening uses blood tests, Ultrasounds, and EKG. The three of them are described below for your understanding:

Blood Test

Blood tests are a prerequisite for different kinds of heart and liver diseases. By analyzing your blood sample, Life Line Screening helps you to identify any risks of cholesterol, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, prostate cancer, and thyroid diseases.

Life Line Screening

Ultrasound

Though ultrasound is commonly used for pregnancy purposes, you can also scan many diseases with it. At Life Line Screening, you can detect any risk of osteoporosis, narrowed arteries, or aneurysm with ultrasound.

EKG

EKG is a 6-lead electrocardiogram process that helps to scan any cardiovascular diseases. It’s also called ECG. Life Line Screening only takes a few minutes to perform a test and identify any irregularities in your heart. With their accurate results, you can be cautious of stroke or any heart disease beforehand.

As you’re aware of the methods now, here’s how Life Line Screenings actually perform their activities.

How do Life Line Screenings Work?

There are a few procedures to maintain before any screening test. In this segment, you’ll get to learn the full process of any Life Line Screenings.

Requirement before Any Test

After you enroll in a screening test, you’ll receive a set of instructions. It’s advisable not to eat too much food before any test. You can’t drink coffee before the Life Line Screening test. They recommend an 8-hour fast. This helps to get accurate results. However, you can wear any type of clothing while getting Life Line Screening. But try to wear loose clothing so that it’s easier to take blood samples and perform other operations.

As you come all prepared, here’s a step-by-step process you need to follow.

Step 1: Book an Appointment

The first thing you have to do is book an appointment with them. For this, you have to visit the official website of Life Line Screening. Fill out their contact form and book an appointment. You can also contact them through their phone number.

Step 2: Filling Out Health Questionnaire

After you arrive at the screening center, they’ll give you a health questionnaire. You have to fill it out thoroughly. These questions are about your health history and any kind of present difficulties. It’ll help them to check which tests you need the most. Overall, it helps them to suggest you tests for better health checkups.

Step 3: Waiting for the Screening Results

Finally, it’ll take approximately 5-10 minutes to perform each test. You’ll receive the results via mail. This report will help you to learn whether you have any risk of osteoporosis, stroke, cardiovascular diseases, etc.

Can You Trust Life Line Screening Results?

Yes, you can trust Life Line Screening results. All Life Line Screening physicians are board certified. All of them have medical licenses. So, there’s no risk of producing faulty reports here.

Moreover, here physicians and technicians review each other’s work. So, you’ll receive 100% accurate results without any mistakes. In fact, this medical screening company has been doing business since 1993 and nearly 10 million people have benefitted from them.

What to Do if You Miss Your Appointment?

If you miss your appointment, you’ll get a second chance to book an appointment again. Usually, they keep appointment schedules during lunch hours or early in the morning.

However, if you still miss your appointment, they’ll reschedule it for you on a Saturday or any free weekday spot.

Can You Cancel Your Life Line Screening Appointment?

Yes, you can cancel your Life Line Screening appointment. For this, you have to contact their customer care. Surprisingly, they not only offer a cancellation policy but also offer a gift card for future screenings. Anyone can use this gift card. So, either you use it or your friend in the future, it’ll be valid.

Life Line Screening

Life Line Screening Pros and Cons

Life Line Screening has some exclusive screening benefits that are absent in most screening centers. However, it’s not free from flaws. There are a few limitations of Life Line Screening. In the following segments, you’ll get to see a quick overview of the pros and cons of the screening company.

Pros

Covers tests for almost all chronic health conditions.

Helps to take precautions before any visible symptoms.

Access to board-certified and licensed specialists.

Inexpensive screening tests for everyone.

Helps you to identify diseases before any symptoms appear.

Available in 100 cities in the USA.

Cons

Doesn’t cover any insurance.

Only available in the USA.

The screening tests are only limited to the ages 21-80 years.

Is Life Line Screening Legitimate?

Yes, Life Line Screening is legitimate. They have been in the business for 29 years. Over the years, they have screened over 10 million people resulting in 14,000 patients every year currently. So, this means Life Line screening isn’t a ripoff.

They have also reached many milestones over the years. In the next segment, I’m going to talk about all those milestones.

Milestones

The following achievements of Life Line Screening confirm how legitimate they are:

Year Achievements 1993 The company covered screening centers from Florida to the Midwest. 1998 Life Line Screening got clinical confirmation of quality from a university in South Florida. 2002 Life Line Screening became the first screening service on the coasts. At the same time, a Cleveland Clinic confirmed the test accuracy level. 2006 In total 5 million patients were screened through 20,000 annual events. 2013 Quality approved by a side-by-side quality assurance study in the UK 2014 New healthcare program launched. For the first time, Life Line Screening started providing Medicare facilities. You get access to Advance Care Planning and Annual Wellness Visits. 2018 Life Line Screening started Home Lab Test services. It covers the DNA and STD testing packages.

Where is Life Line Screening’s Headquarters?

Life Line Screening’s headquarters is in Austin, Texas. If you want to visit their physical location follow this address: Barton Oaks Plaza 2, Suite 130, 901 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78746.

What Days are Life Line Screening Open?

Life Line Screening remains open 6 days a week. You can take appointments from Saturday to Friday. They have two slots open for schedule. One slot is from Monday to Friday between 7.30 am to 9 pm (EST). Another slot is available between 9 am to 5.30 pm (EST). However, the screening center is closed on Sundays.

How are Life Line Screening Specialists Trained?

Life Line Screening specialists are well trained with board certification and medical license. To maintain accuracy in their work, they review each other’s reports and assessments. Personally, I think every screening center should have this kind of facility. It ensures the right results for any type of complicated operation.

Does Life Line Screening Provide Customer Support?

Yes, Life Line Screening provides reliable customer support. The representatives are active from Monday to Friday. You can also call 800-718-0961 and solve any of your queries. However, Life Line Screening already answered many commonly asked questions.

Life Line Screening Lawsuit

The organization is strict in following Federal and provincial laws. If you take screening services from Life Line Screening, all of your health information will remain protected by their database. By Federal law, they are required to keep your information confidential and inform you about any privacy policies, legal duties, and rights.

Does Life Line Screening Accept HSA?

Yes, Life Line Screening accepts HSA. It’s a health savings account that allows you to save pre-tax medical expenses. You don’t need a doctor’s referral for this. The company accepts HSA dollars from its patients.

Is Life Line Screening Covered by FSA?

No, Life Line Screening is not covered by FSA. This means you can’t use your FSA account to pay Life Line Screening expenses.

Is Life Line Screening Covered by Medicare?

No, Life Line Screening is not covered by Medicare. In fact, Life Line isn’t covered under any insurance policy. However, the screening packages at Life Line Screening are so low that you can afford them without insurance.

So, the screening organization is actually legit and they have proved their quality over the decades. Now, take a look at the benefits they provide as a screening service.

Benefits of Using Life Line Screening

Regular checkups can lessen the risk of unwanted death. And Life Line Screening is working to achieve this. This company also comes with many health benefits that are given below:

You can assess your health condition before any major disease attacks you.

It lets you take precautionary measures from an early stage.

You don’t have to spend too much on medical screening.

It’s available in 100 cities in the USA. So, you’ll find a Life Line Screening center on every corner.

However, there’s also a small limitation of the screening company.

Life Line Screening

Limitations of Using Life Line Screening

You already know Life Line Screening doesn’t offer Medicare facilities. It doesn’t support any other insurance policies either. So, you have to pay the full price of each price from your pocket.

But don’t worry. They offer extremely inexpensive price points for their screening tests. So, it’s not like you have to spend thousands of dollars here.

Apart from these limitations, Life Line Screening is completely safe.

Life Line Screening Customer Review

Assessing almost 500 reviews on the internet, it’s seen that almost no customer accused Life Line Screening of bad service. Check out what three customers said about them:

Beth says, “I discovered my AAA through Life Line Screening. I never knew it was there! I also had blockages in the legs. I fixed all of them. Recently, I had to get a stent placed in my right Carotid Artery. There was a blockage there too! I could have never been able to tell about these blockages unless I hadn't done the screening. I would recommend you get screened too as it helped me tremendously.”

Shelly says, “The screening literally saved my mother’s life! She was getting screened for a few years when suddenly they discovered Aortic Aneurysm. She took her doctor’s advice and performed the surgery. It was a success! Now, I also get myself screened. I highly recommend it!”

Chandler says, “I always thought I had a healthy heart until I got screened. I would recommend everybody to get Life Line Screening at least once in their lifetime.”

Seems like Beth, Shelly, and Chandler really benefited from the service. Now, the question arises whether doctors approve of Life Line Screening.

What Do Doctors Say About Life Line Screening?

A 2014 study by Ebiquity Research reports that 9 out of 10 specialists found preventive screening helpful for cardiovascular diseases. People above age 55 years can protect themselves from unwanted risks such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and stroke. Life Line Screening helps to fight these diseases at an early stage.

Again, The American Heart Association has a goal to improve the Cardiovascular Health of All Americans by 2020. Life Line Screening was successful enough to fulfill this goal with its inexpensive screening services.

These claims were made by Life Line Screening on their website. However, to some extent, they are right since pre-screening gives an advantage to the doctors for curing the disease.

How Much Does Life Line Screening Cost?

Life Line Screening costs from $99 to $169. Here’s a brief overview of how much each test costs.

Test Cost Liver, Kidney, Hepatitis C Test $99 Vitamin D & Inflammation Test $99 Heart Health and Diabetes Test $99 FIT Colorectal Cancer Screening $79 STD Test - Advanced $169 STD Test - Basic 4 $149 Testosterone Test $99 Men’s Health Test $149 Women’s Health Test $149

Who is Life Line Screening for?

The Life Line Screening tests are for people above 18 years old. However, you’ll find different tests which are more appropriate for different age limits. For example, the AAA screening is applicable for 40+ aged people. It’s recommended to screen every 1 to 3 years.

Is Life Line Screening Worth it?

Yes, Life Line Screening is worth it. Very few medical services provide such inexpensive screening services. Also, you can be 100% assured about the results because of their accuracy. Overall, you’re saving your life with a small screening test. This makes Life Line Screening worthwhile.

FAQs

How long do Life Line Screening results take?

Life Line Screening results take approximately 9 to 30 days. It depends on the type of screening test you have taken. You will be notified via email about the test results. This means you don’t have to physically go to the screening center to receive the results.

How often should you get yourself checked by Life Line Screening?

You should get yourself checked every 3 to 5 years by Life Line Screening. This duration is applicable if you have a healthy record with no complications running in the family. However, if you have any health condition you should get checked every 6 months.

Is Life Line Screening available in Canada?

No, Life Line Screening is not available in Canada. It’s only available in the USA. However, you can find Life Line Screening centers in 100 cities in the US.

Final Verdict

So, by going through this Life Line Screening review, what do you think? I think it will help you to have a healthy lifestyle. Get yourself a routine checkup and see if there’s anything wrong going on inside your body. As they say - “Prevention is better than cure”.

Stay safe and stay healthy!

