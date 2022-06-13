Leo & Steph Pop Art Lovers Exhibit Their Art At Markowicz Gallery And Every Galleries In The World

They are French Brazilian and are the new star couple of pop art that is making the buzz at the moment.

Leo & Steph have already conquered Europe where they exhibit in galleries in Paris, Geneva, London, and Dubai.

But they have also already conquered celebrities, from Olivier Rousting (Balmain artistic director), to the players of the famous Paris saint germain, to stars, to TV host and to the (foundation des hôpitaux de Paris, hôpitaux e France) chaired by the first lady (FLOTUS) of France Brigitte Macron.

They have arrived in the USA to show case their work to American collectors and armatures.

It is in the very famous Miami gallery, (Markowicz fine art) that many of their works are already exhibited (which completely sold out during the first weekend).

Let’s discover these artists who move pop art with their universe and especially their sculpture the love cup and their painting with the character they created the kid cup

Leo & Steph are a couple in the city as the artists in the art.

Leo Brazilian has been living in Paris for 12 years as a designer (graphic and interior).

He paints, molds and draws since he can remember. He is one of the artistic directors of one of the largest e-commerce companies in France.

Stephane, the Frenchy has been working in the media for more than 20 years.

He has headed the programs of the companies NRJ and Endemol.

TV producer, this art lover always wanted to create playful and colorful pieces.

How it all started…

One year ago, Leo & Steph decided together to create a first work of art named as Love cup.

This amazing work of art, a cup, of nearly 35 cm in solid Plexiglas is placed delicately on an ingot in brushed gold-aluminum.

This unique and exclusive work of art in the colors of the Hermes brand was sold in a few minutes during an opening in the famous Parisian gallery of art “champion gallery”

Very quickly, the demand poured in and several works were sold.

Leo & Steph then entered the world of pop art. They shape the cups with different luxury brands, always in a unique model.

The love cups include galleries in Paris, including Champop gallery, one of the referential galleries in pop art is located in the Marais and Makolett, gallery located in the chic 8th arrondissement of Paris where prestigious customers acquire these unique work of art pieces.

Their creation that makes the BUZZ: The character “Kid Cup”

However, in January 2020 the artistic adventure expands. Leo & Steph create the character “kid cup” a human being without a face. He can be a boy or a girl. A human being who drinks life with a love cup in hand. A positive, benevolent me, the reflection of our inner child.

It is by watching the documentary of the life of OLIVIER ROUSTEING “wonder boy” (art creative director of Balmain) that the duo imagines this benevolent being.

The story of this fashion genius inspires the duo with its charisma, genius, benevolence and emotions.

Unique and exclusive paintings where the character is staged and unveiled paintings in this exceptional acrylic glass finish. The kid cup was born.

Shortly after, they decide to post it on Instagram, tag Olivier and the response was instantly made!

Olivier Rousteing contacted them and chooses the painting that he posted on his IG account (of more than 6 million followers).

The audience is touched and few weeks after, dozens of paintings are sold to the collectors, celebrities, or pop art lovers.

The pieces integrate famous galleries.. prestigious clients such as Luka Karabatic (psg), Cyril Hanouna (one of the most popular French TV host), Ayem Nour (French TV star), Magali Berdah (queen of influencers in France), Pierre jean chalencon (TV star and collector of Napoleon), Elsa Esnoult (famous singer), Emmanuel Rivassoux (French TV star), and Gilles Luka (artist and producer), and many others fall for these paintings and creations.

Paintings with a unique acrylic glass finish that remain unique and exclusive, and that feature prestigious brands (Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Ferrari) or which are also available in the family Kardashian, and recently one have been created for “la foundation” PSG NEYMAR JR and Kylian Mbappé.

Miami, Dallas and Laguna beach in the US, Leo & Steph come all just arriving.

They are represented by Bertille Hocquet & Frank Bondrille and are exclusive to gallery Markowickz (BERNARD MARKOWICKZ).

Now the pieces are available in prestigious galleries Markowicz Fine Art Miami in the famous art district design, but also in DALLAS and Laguna Beach were paintings are being prepared for the major artists like Lazer, Cris Cab, Jamal Antar, and many others.

They adorn the Claude Baruk’s hairdresser “signature” at the fashion show in Las Vegas.

The paintings will also be featured at the PALM MODERN CONTEMPORARY OF MIAMI (from the 7 to the 10 January 2021) and soon the kid cup will become a sculpture an exclusive 50 cm sculpture.

Then discover the positive and colorful art of Leo and Steph and let yourself be charmed by this universe out of the ordinary…

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/leo_et_steph/?hl=fr

WEBSITE: https://leoetsteph.com/

ADDRESS: Bernard Markowicz, Markowicz fine art gallery - Miami 11 NE 40TH STREET

Bertille Hocquet

US REPRESENTATIVE

bertille@contact.usa.net

Telephone: 954 326 2246

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.