1- Shradha Sharma
Founder and CEO of YourStory, a media platform that covers stories of entrepreneurs and startups in India. Sharma has been instrumental in promoting the startup ecosystem in the country.Shradha Sharma: Founder and CEO of YourStory, a media platform that covers stories of entrepreneurs and startups in India. Sharma has been instrumental in promoting the startup ecosystem in the country
2- Garvita Mamodiya
At just 20 years old, Garvita Mamodiya emerges as a trailblazer and disruptor in the hospitality industry. Her brainchild, Teela, a glamping resort, emerged from her visionary spirit at the tender age of 18, marking her as one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the field. But what sets Teela apart isn't just its luxurious glamping experiences; it's also its unwavering commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.
Teela isn't merely a place to stay; it's an immersive experience unlike any other. Nestled in nature's embrace, Teela offers guests a chance to reconnect with the environment without sacrificing comfort or style. From glamping accommodations to breathtaking views, every aspect of Teela is crafted to provide an unforgettable retreat.
But Mamodiya's ambition doesn't stop there. Alongside her sister, Tavishi Batwara, she is venturing into the world of skincare with Teela Essentials. This new brand embodies their shared values of sustainability and heritage, offering Ayurvedic skincare products, highlighting Indian skincare rituals that are not only beneficial for the skin but also gentle on the earth.
With Mamodiya at the helm, Teela isn’t just a business; it is a movement. She represents a new wave of conscious entrepreneurship, where profit and purpose coexist harmoniously. As she continues to push boundaries and challenge norms, Garvita Mamodiya is proving that age is no barrier to making a profound impact on the world.
3- Talween Saleh
Talween Saleh, the founder of dhartii, is a pioneering entrepreneur in the sustainable fashion industry. Her journey is characterized by a profound passion, unwavering determination, and a strong belief in fashion's potential to effect positive change.
Motivated by a desire to establish a brand that offers both stylish and environmentally conscious clothing, Talween aims to inspire women to take on leadership roles in the fashion industry. Through dhartii, she exemplifies that with perseverance and a clear vision, any dream can be realized.
For Talween, sustainability is not merely a business strategy; it is a core value that drives her mission to create a brighter future for the fashion industry and the planet. Her story is a testament to the power of sustainable fashion and the imperative of ethical practices in the industry.
4. Aditi Gupta
Aditi Gupta is the co-founder of Menstrupedia, a social enterprise focused on menstrual health education. Through Menstrupedia, Aditi aims to break the stigma surrounding menstruation in India and provide accessible and accurate information to girls and women about menstrual hygiene and health.
5. Suchi Mukherjee
Founder and CEO of LimeRoad, an e-commerce platform focusing on fashion and lifestyle products. Mukherjee has been recognized for her innovative approach to online shopping
6- Akanksha Bhagava
Ms. Akanksha Bhargava, entrepreneur and Founder of EduNique, tackles a prevalent challenge by instilling crucial life skills in children at the right age, without burdening parents financially. Using AI, scientific methods, and 118 innovated teaching techniques, she has crafted offline and online hybrid modules for children aged 4 to 16 across 17 countries. With 12 years of experience in the education industry, including managing top after-school programs, Bhargava, along with 127 teachers and mentors, is shaping the future by prioritizing skill development and brain enhancement over mere academic orientation, providing breakthrough results for children worldwide.