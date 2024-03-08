At just 20 years old, Garvita Mamodiya emerges as a trailblazer and disruptor in the hospitality industry. Her brainchild, Teela, a glamping resort, emerged from her visionary spirit at the tender age of 18, marking her as one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the field. But what sets Teela apart isn't just its luxurious glamping experiences; it's also its unwavering commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.