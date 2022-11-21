Layla Hybrid Mattress Review 2023: I Tried! My Experience On Layla Hybrid Mattress

There is no doubt that all of us are leading an extremely busy and competitive life where we are donning so many roles that by the time we come to the end of a single day, all that we look forward to is a peaceful sleep in the night, only to become more productive for the coming day and to be able to achieve all our goals for the next day.

And when it comes to a good sleep, if there is anything that matters the most, more than your partner, it has to be your bed mattress.

Oftentimes, we do not pay heed to the selection of a functional good mattress. We’ll look at it as if it were just a layer on which we are just going to lie down and fall asleep immediately.

But, dear readers, a mattress has more to it – it provides a body the support that helps the body to relax and recover from all the tightness and strain that it has faced throughout the day. When it comes to selecting a mattress, there are thousands of brands out there and while selecting a mattress we need to keep in mind our body comfort. There are quite a few factors that you might want to consider while selecting a mattress such as – if you are sharing your mattress with a sibling or a spouse or a partner, if you are suffering from any health conditions such as body pain, back pain, arthritis, Spondylitis, and things like that. If you have already begun the hunt to find yourself your perfect mattress that will support you while you sleep and also relieve your body from all the stress, then we introduce you to Layla hybrid mattress. Let us read on to understand the primary features of Layla and how it can be your perfect mattress to sleep on.

A Brief About The Layla Hybrid Mattress

Please note that you shouldn’t be confused with the popular song from the 70s Layla, because this Layla is a hybrid mattress! Layla is a mattress that is built with various layers of memory foam which is copper infused and contains coils that a spring and pocketed. This mattress is made in order to suit any pains and body aches while ensuring that your body’s position is placed squarely on top of the mattress. The Layla mattress gained popularity for one of its features — the flippable memory foam which comes with two firmness options. The makers of this company took the popularity of this feature as an advantage, and applied this concept onto a new mattress that was made with hybrid construction for better quality and support. And they name this Layla hybrid mattress. The hybrid version is more supportive, more durable, and more suitable for different ranges of body types. Both sides of Layla hybrid mattress can be used to sleep on and each of these sites offer a unique firmness level. The sleepers had the option of choosing between a soft 4MM and a form 7MM side for The Layla hybrid mattress.

Soft Side Is Suitable: Pick this side if you prefer motion isolation, you require an ample amount of pressure relief while you sleep, and you are someone who weighs less than 130 pounds.

Firm Side Is Suitable: Pick this side if you prefer ease while you move, ya someone who sleeps on your stomach or on your back, and also varies more than 130 pounds, and you often sleep hot.

The memory foam which is copper infused provides a system for pressure relief and temperature regulation. The coils in the mattress add that extra edge support and air flow. This mattress also comes with a cover which is removable, and hence, it makes the Layla hybrid mattress easier to maintain.

Understanding The Performance Of Layla Hybrid Mattress In Various Sleeping Positions

Different weights and different sleeping positions require varied amounts of comfort and support. The myth is that light sleepers don’t really require the amount of support as much as the heavy sleepers. Let us read and understand how this hybrid mattress performs for individual sleepers with different weights.

The case of light sleepers under 130 lb

The light back sleepers: These are the ones who always feel that the mattresses are more firmer than it has been advertised, therefore, we feel that the soft side of the hybrid mattress is a better choice for them. They will feel the sinkage when they sleep on the mattress and will feel the bed comfortable as it will contour around the lower back and relieve any existing pressure around the body.

The light stomach sleepers: For these sleepers, the firm side will be the right fit. As this side would leave them with a sensation which is pleasant and floating when they sleep on top of the mattress.

The light side sleepers: They appreciate the softer side of the mattress as it will contour the body relieving pressure from their hips and shoulders.

The case of average weight sleepers under 130 - 250 lb

The average weight back sleepers: They will enjoy the firmer side of the mattress. As this side will allow them to lay on top and not feel as though they are sinking. This side will keep the spines aligned and in a neutral posture, thereby reducing any chances of back pain.

The average weight stomach sleepers: The firmer side will work best for them.

The average weight side sleepers:They will prefer the softer side when they sleep on their stomach and the firmer side when they sleep on their back.

The case of heavy sleepers over 250 lb

The heavy back sleeper: With people with more body weight, the firm side will suit best as it was designed keeping such type of sleepers in the mind. The firm side of the hybrid mattress will provide essential support to back sleepers without the problem of any heavy sinking.

The heavy side sleepers: The firm side suits them the most and they should be looking for mattresses which come with a traditional build.

The heavy stomach sleepers: These types of sleepers will not feel comfortable or supportive even on the firm side of the hybrid mattress and they should be looking out for a mattress which comes with a firmer bed.

Primary Features Of The Layla Hybrid Mattress

Temperature control: memory foam tends to retain heat and you need to select a mattress that regulates temperature efficiently. The Layla hybrid mattress comes with two sides to sleep on and soft side restricts air flow around the body and gives the sleeper neutral temperature feel whereas the firm side is less conforming and is preferred by hot sleepers.

memory foam tends to retain heat and you need to select a mattress that regulates temperature efficiently. The Layla hybrid mattress comes with two sides to sleep on and soft side restricts air flow around the body and gives the sleeper neutral temperature feel whereas the firm side is less conforming and is preferred by hot sleepers. Edge support: A mattress with excellent H support increases the surface area of the mattress into more usability. This hybrid mattress has efficient support on both sides because of the lower gauge coils placed around the perimeter in order to bolster the edges of the bed.

A mattress with excellent H support increases the surface area of the mattress into more usability. This hybrid mattress has efficient support on both sides because of the lower gauge coils placed around the perimeter in order to bolster the edges of the bed. Ease of motion: The presence of coils and the feature of bounce to the mattress and this provides comfort when you shift positions while sleeping.

The presence of coils and the feature of bounce to the mattress and this provides comfort when you shift positions while sleeping. The Add Ons: The Layla hybrid mattress comes with a very cool cover which is super breathable. The cover not just looks great but also comes with a zip which facilitates easy cleaning. The mattress also comes with a handle which makes it easier to flip and change between the soft side and firm side.

Price, Return/Refund and Warranty of Layla Hybrid Mattress

The pricing of the mattress depends on the size and is mentioned as follows:

Twin which is 38 inches into 75 inches is priced at $1299

Twin XL which is 38 inches into 80 inches is priced at $1399

Full which is 54 inches into 75 inches is priced at $1599

Queen which is 60 inches into 80 inches priced at $1699 dollars

King which is 76 inches into 80 inches is priced at $1899

California king which is 72 inches into 84 inches priced at $1899

The mattress comes with a 10 year warranty and free returns and shipping. It also comes with a 120 nights free trial which is risk-free.

The Final Conclusion: Layla Hybrid Mattress

If you are looking for a mattress which is supportive, helps relieve any body ache or back pain, is light and airy, and provides contouring — then the Layla hybrid mattress is for you! The mattress comes with a 10 year warranty period, 120 days risk-free sleep trial, it comes with two levels of firmness options and suits all body types irrespective of the weight and irrespective of what type of sleeper (side, stomach, back). The easy to maintain mattress cover is an added advantage. If all of these features match the criteria of your perfect mattress, then we recommend that you go ahead and place your order on the official website as they keep running good offers as well and provide free shipping facilities.