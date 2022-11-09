Laundry Masher Reviews: Are These Laundry Balls Worth Your Money

Not so many people are big on doing laundry, some just hate the activity outrightly while others experience allergies that deter them. Regardless, there are those who really enjoy laundry. If you fall into any of these categories, then there’s something for you in this review.

Laundry should be one of the easiest activities, thanks to the washing machine, you no longer have to engage in any manual washing. The laundry equipment reviewed in this post is one that promises to make laundry a whole lot better.

Ever wonder why some of your favorite clothes get bleached out and faded over time, detergents used in laundry are harsh on fabric and this is all in a bid to get rid of grease, dirt and tough stains.

Besides ruining clothes, some people react to detergents. This new introduction into your laundry is one that eliminates the need for detergent. This means your clothes last longer and no more battling with allergies.

It is called Laundry Masher, and according to the official website; it is tough on dirt and gentle on skin.

This Laundry Masher Review will explore in detail how this laundry product works and why you need it.

What is a Laundry Masher?

A Laundry Masher is a rubbery softball-size sphere filled with hundreds of tiny bio-ceramic balls, which provide an all-natural way to wash without any harmful chemicals or detergent.

They are great for anyone with sensitive skin, anyone with allergies, or anyone who doesn’t like their clothing to have strong detergent smells. It can come in various shapes and this Laundry Masher comes in grenade or pineapple shapes.

This Laundry Masher contains specially made Nano Silver Infused Ceramic Beads that react with the water to deep clean clothes fast. According to the official website, with this Laundry Masher, you have no need for detergents.

If you're tired of excess soap residue, mildew, odor, measuring out additives, and handling bulky plastic bottles, then this Laundry Masher grenade is for you!

Keep your clothes clean, fresh and ready for battle with the Laundry Masher grenade.

Laundry Masher offers you a safe and effective wash for your clothes. They are extremely easy to use and also ensure that your clothes do not get damaged, entwined, or twisted.

You do not need any additional detergent when you are using the Laundry Masher to wash your clothes. The ceramic balls are made of reusable rubber or plastic material that makes them eco-friendly.

The grenade and pineapple shapes of the Laundry Masher laundry ball are available. A plastic mesh core includes ceramic pellets that are utilized for cleaning within the ball.

There are two scent options available with the Laundry Masher. These are the Grenade Scent: Fresh Linen and the Pineapple Scent. Laundry Masher eliminates all bad aromas such as perspiration, tobacco, and food odors, replacing them with the fresh linen scent or the pineapple aroma depending on the scent option you decide to purchase.

Product features of Laundary Masher

● It can withstand around 200 loads.

● It can be used in any washing machine.

● Ceramic beads absorb odors and collect dirt in this product.

● It lasts for 200 washes.

● Smells like fresh linen and makes you feel good.

● There will be no spills because there will be no pouring.

● Hypo-allergenic

● Microorganisms and foul odors are killed by Ceramic with Nano Silver infusion Hyper-wash beads.

● Nano Silver Infused Ceramic Beads

● Fresh Linen Scent

● Detergent Free

● Saves water

● Saves energy

● Eco-Friendly

Laundry Masher Specifications

● Product Size - 64 x 93.5 x 65.5mm

● Weight - 99g

● Shock absorbing thermoplastic rubber (TPR) external with polypropylene (PP) mesh core release style decreases disclosure

● Shock absorbing vented design for reduced rattling



How Does The Laundry Masher work?