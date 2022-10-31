Largest voice-centric entertainment platform Adda365 launches its new app feature ‘Audio Room’

The way we consume video material has changed due to TikTok and Instagram Reels. In addition to offering viewers quick entertainment, the platforms that display short, bite-sized video content also give advertisers a potent tool for increasing brand engagement and marketing returns. Although there isn't a set length for short-form video, anything that isn't more than a few minutes usually counts. One such platform is Adda365, an audio platform in India, which strives to give its users a special chance to connect and display their abilities simultaneously. Users are only expected to interact with the information for a little time; therefore, it should be interesting from beginning to end.

Adda365 was developed as a platform for short-form entertainment that enables people to showcase their skills in front of a bigger audience. It combines short videos and audio rooms where they can be connected with their favorite creators. To engage more users, Adda 365 has launched its new in-app feature, Audio Room. Through this, creators can create voice-based rooms and stay connected and engaged with their followers.

The new feature in the application has some interesting features like one can customize their appearance in the audio rooms using the frames, themes, etc., available in the app. Also, they have made sure there is no chaos and appointed a moderator to handle the audio rooms. Empowering in a new way, there is no upper limit to how many people can join a room. In addition, the audio rooms have a feature where users can talk even through messages. Keeping technology in priority, they plan to bring more features to make it unique and entertaining. Also, one can enjoy a virtual gifting option available for audio rooms.

Sharing about the need for a short audio & video platform, Adda365 shared, "The human attention span is getting shorter and shorter as social media usage increases. Utilizing the potential of short-form content will help you stand out from the crowd and engage your audience. Short-form videos can be included in your marketing plan in countless different ways. But your audience will always be important, regardless of whatever trends come and go. Through Adda365 new features, it will help give creators a great platform to engage and increase their followers through presenting their varied content."

Adda365 has given a platform to video creators from Metro cities and voice room users from smaller towns and cities. This will help people from smaller towns to get a wider platform and showcase their talent. Already 100,000 users have registered themselves in the application. And with this, Adda365 plans to cross 3 lakh users in the next few months. So, if you are a budding creator, it is the right platform to show your talent and create a large pool of followers.