Lakshay Jain Launches Mascan, A Digital Media Holding Company

Lakshay Jain is a young entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the world of entrepreneurship.Born on 30 January, 2004 in Panchkula, Haryana. He is the founder and CEO of Mevrex, a full-stack media and marketing agency operating in over 30 countries. Now, he is expanding his reach with the launch of Mascan, a digital media holding company based in Newark, Delaware.

Mascan is a company that specializes in acquiring, growing, and selling digital media assets, including properties like websites, blogs, apps, social media properties, and communities. The company aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing digital media industry, which was valued at $345 billion in 2021 According to GlobalData. According to Lakshay Jain's Instagram stories and LinkedIn posts, he is very passionate and a big believer in how this industry is going to become even bigger with more audience in the future.

Mascan is aiming to make some strategic acquisitions, including several popular websites and social media properties. The company plans to grow these properties. By focusing on the digital media industry, Mascan aims to create a diverse portfolio of properties that can generate significant returns for its shareholders.

Lakshay Jain is no stranger to building successful businesses. He founded Mevrex when he was just 16 years old, and since then, he has turned it into a 7-figure agency with a massive clientele. Mevrex offers full-scale public relations, branding, marketing, and reputation management services to celebrities, entrepreneurs, and businesses. The company has a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and it is continuing to expand.

For Lakshay Jain, the launch of Mascan represents a new challenge and an opportunity to create something big in the digital media industry. In a recent interview with The Week, he stated that content creation is going to be the driving skill for entrepreneurs to build brands and expand their reach. He believes that the company has the potential to disrupt the industry and create a new standard for digital media companies.

Mascan is not just a holding company that acquires and sells digital media properties. It is also a company that focuses on building relationships with its clients and partners. Lakshay Jain is known for his excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and he plans to use these skills to create strong partnerships with other digital media companies and entrepreneurs.

In addition to his work with Mevrex and Mascan, Lakshay Jain is also a passionate motivational speaker. He has been a TEDx Speaker and has spoken at numerous notable events all around the world. He believes that content creation is essential for all entrepreneurs and has recently talked about the importance of content creation in news interviews.