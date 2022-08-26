Lachi: Making Festive Gifting An Expression Of Emotions

August 25: Aashna Bhasin, the co-founder of Lachi, came up with "Lachi" after striving to establish a way to choose and curate a box of magnificent handcrafted things that show care and affection for the receiver. However, the concept of keeping everything sustainable and looking for methods to maintain the environment healthily and thriving went further and set the brand 'Lachi' apart from other online retailers of luxury gifts, custom stationery, and handcrafted paper goods. "Lachi is a brand that has made a significant change in its working and packaging patterns and doesn't only talk about changing to more environmentally friendly practices", Aashna Bhasin explained.

The commencement of the festive season is a period of some concern as individuals struggle with what to offer their loved ones that will not only show the loved ones their love and concern but also make their presents stand out from the pile of gifts that are often placed on the table during the festivals. If you're wondering why gifting is so important during the festive season, then you should know that people love receiving and gifting gifts, especially on special occasions, as gifts are a way to demonstrate to the recipient that they are special in your life. If you've thought a lot about the gift and have decided to add a special touch to the gift, then the receiver would probably never forget how incredible they feel while opening the gift.

It's worth noting that Lachi, which was established just with a simple idea to curate a receptacle of warmth and love, has been changing the way gifts are given, especially during the festive season, by sourcing out premium, personalized, and handcrafted presents have ascended to the top rung of gifting. Customers have praised the recent arrival of a variety of box sets as being unique gift box sets that demonstrate luxury, warmth, and your distinctive touch.

The presents that are given or handed to a loved one should, in the director's words, "radiate affection, warmth, and their distinctive charm or personalized touch." Whether it's a wedding, anniversary, or celebration like Rakhi or Diwali, Lachi's extensive selection of box sets has been doing just that and is quickly rising to the top sellers over the festive season. The brand has also placed a strong emphasis on collaborating with imaginative and talented artists whose work is not unique but also well-liked by clients all around the world and aims to expand its presence in other markets along with reaching a wider range of customers.

A beautifully handcrafted gift box set with fifteen envelopes and fifteen gift tags is included in Lachi's very own specifically picked box sets, which make wonderful presents for your loved ones this festive season, whether it's for a wedding anniversary, birthday, or another event. The box sets can be customized with the names of the ones that are going to be receiving them. By including the artwork, graphics, or even physical objects in the present, personalization transforms the commonplace into a special or unforgettable keepsake. Every time the recipient of a personalized present sees or uses it, they will think of you and the pleasant memories they have with you.

