Kunal Sanjay Mehra, A Music Producer And Singer, Won 10 International Awards In Less Than A Year

Kunal Sanjay Mehra, also known by K$M (K Dollar M), is a passionate music producer, singer, songwriter from Jodhpur (Rajasthan) who makes and releases his own original songs on YouTube, Spotify, and other song streaming apps. He is a fast learner and always tries to enhance his skills continuously. He also does poster art-work, video editing, directing and story-writing in his songs which makes him a multi-talented and multi-tasker artist too.

Till now his two song "Lambi Si Sadak" and "Ek Tasveer" has got total 10 awards for Best Music Composer and Music Director from various International Film Festivals such as Roshni International Film Festival (Maharashtra), Rajasthan International Film Festival (Rajasthan), White Pearl International Film Festival (Chennai), Virgin Spring Cinefest (West Bengal), Madras Independent Film Festival (Chennai), Tagore International Film Festival (West Bengal) and also his three songs are finalist at Independent Video Film Festival of Youtube Art Club Pavlos Paraschakis (Greece) and we wish him more to come.

"Lambi Si Sadak" is a tribute song for his late father that carries out all the emotions of Kunal who consider himself a lost son communicating emotionally to his father through this song. He had effortlessly shown his feeling in the song that how he misses his father and he will remain in his heart forever and endlessly.

The 2nd award winning song is "Ek Tasveer" based on the story of lovers parting their ways circumstantially. The whole dramatic song was shot on a mobile phone and the output of the video song turned out to be quite impressive. Through this shooting experiment many editors, directors and also newcomers came to know that the video production done by mobile phones can also be screened in a movie theatres as the song was premiered in many theatres and big screens at all International Film Festivals.

Currently, he has released his new song "Jaane Kyun Jaane - Mystery of Love" on his Official Youtube channel.

Also, he has announced "Aashiq" will be his upcoming song releasing soon.