Kumar Nishant : A Journey From Radio Jockey To A Singer, Actor, Lyricist & Musician

Kumar Nishant started working in radio industry as a radio jockey at the age of 20 and today he is at the heights of success in music industry. He started his career in 2007 from Radio Dhamaal, B.A.G Films and then worked with various radio and television channels as programming/creative head. Today he has made his outstanding reputation as a professional audio-visual personality and an outstanding singer, actor, lyricist, and musician in Indian music industry.

Kumar Nishant from Patratu, Jharkhand (Born on 20th January 1987) Today is a successful professional Radio/Television personality as well as a singer, actor, lyricist and musician. Along with electronic media, Kumar Nishant is a *Multi Talented Artist*. He has taken his step towards music.

Nowadays, his hindi song "Sarhul Dhun" is creating buzz on social media platforms as the song goes viral on internet. This song is a magnificent representation of the culture of the Indian state of Jharkhand. As it represents the Sarhul festival, which is the big tribal festival of Jharkhand. The song went viral not only in Jharkhand but in other parts of India also. In association with Jharkhand police, his one more song named "Colour With Care" based on women's safety on the occasion of Holi has been launched by Dr. M Tamilvanan, I.P.S, Jharkhand Police. The song was highly appreciated by the administration. Coming out of a small town to reach such a big point today is a big deal for any youth.

Kumar Nishant completed his studies at Patratu, Ranchi & Noida. Kumar loves music since childhood and along with studies, he has also learned music for 11 years. Kumar likes old songs a lot, he listens to great singers like Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Da, R D Burman and takes inspiration from them. Kumar Nishant wants to be a great singer and musician and he started preparing for it, after completing his studies, Kumar Nishant gave all his time to the music.

In the year 2017, Kumar Nishant's 2 hindi songs named "Tere Bina & Tu Hi Sach" has been launched by India's leading music label white hill music. After the success of his both songs, White Hill Music launched his Punjabi song "Dhokha" in 2019. Kumar Nishant is the singer, Lyricist and Actor of this song. Dhokha is a Punjabi sad video song and the story of Kumar Nishant which he has told to the world through this song. In which the lead role was being played by him And as soon as it was launched, this song became famous in the industry, people started liking it. During lockdown in 2020 his Mother's Day song "Maa Tujhse Kahna Hai" was a very emotional and meaningful song which was made special place in everyone's heart. His Hindi sad love song "Tune Kiya Jo O Bewaffa" was released in 2021. With the heart touching lyrics and soulful singing, Kumar Nishant touched all broken hearts and the song was played in loop on youth's playlist.

This year Kumar Nishant's recent released songs are Tune Kiya Jo O Bewaffa, Fatt Jayegi, Colour With Care & Sarhul Dhun. In the coming few months, Kumar Nishant has made some big plans, he is going to launch some banging songs like this and already his fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming song. By the way, if we talk about nature, then Kumar Nishant is very quiet, he does not like to talk much, but when his songs come, then everyone becomes silent and only Kumar Nishant's song plays.

Kumar Nishant is a very calm person and an expert musician.He is a singer, lyricist, composer, actor, author and voice artist. Kumar Nishant could not stop his emotions when he got a lot of love from the people at the launch of his album. When the people of patratu heard that a boy from their city had become a big artist today, they gave a lot of love and blessings to Kumar Nishant and He became emotional after seeing this. And today Kumar Nishant is winning hearts not only of Jharkhand but of whole India.