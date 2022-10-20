Kucoin Referral Code = RJNKNK4 (2022 Claim Free Bonus)

Kucoin referral code is RJNKNK4. Using this referral code you will get a free sign up bonus upto $10. You can share your referral code with friends and earn a bonus. KuCoin is the largest crypto exchange platform where you can buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies.

Join with the latest Kucoin referral code RJNKNK4 and refer your friends to Kucoin to get 40% referral cashback on the trading fee forever.

What is Kucoin app Referral Code?

RJNKNK4 is Kucoin app referral code. By applying referral code you will get the best signup bonus and unlimited discount on trading. You can earn upto 40% on sharing your referral code with your friends.

About Kucoin

Kucoin App was founded in 2017, at roughly the same time as binance. You can Invite friends to trade on KuCoin to earn upto 40% on each successful invitation. In addition to basic trading options, the platform offers margin, futures, and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. Users can also choose to stake or lend their crypto to earn rewards.

KuCoin also offers low fees and quick withdrawals, along with a high liquidity level. After Coinbase's recent ban on cryptocurrency trading across US exchanges, Leon Kuensingh's company noticed traders were fleeing Binance to Coinbase. Kucoin affiliate accounts allow you to earn up to 40% on successful trades made by your referrals!

KuCoin is a large cryptocurrency exchange offering the ability to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies. In addition to basic trading options, the platform offers margin, futures, and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. Users can also choose to stake or lend their crypto to earn rewards.

KuCoin offers the facility of Trading Bot that makes it easier for users to trade.

After creating an account and making a deposit, users can enter specific trading parameters and let the bot take over. Its Trading Bot uses information and analytics about the market in addition to other tools to analyze prices and forecasts.

Referral code for Kucoin

Referral code for Kucoin is RJNKNK4. Additionally, you can welcome friends using your invite code and receive up to a 40% trading commission for each successful introduction and their trades.

Kucoin Referral Code

Kucoin Referral Code RJNKNK4 Signup Rewards $10 Bonus Referral Code RJNKNK4 Refer and Earn 40% Trading Commissions Cashback 40% on Transaction

What is Best KuCoin app Referral Code

Best KuCoin app referral code is RJNKNK4. Using this code you will get a sign up bonus of $10. Share your code with your friends and earn $10. You can receive the best sign-up bonus upto $500 in USDT as welcome rewards.

How to Apply Kucoin referral Code ?

1. Download the app on your smartphone

2. Open the app after installing it.

3. On the top left corner of the screen and click the User icon.

4. To create an account with KuCoin, click on Sign Up.

5. Enter your email address and verify it with the OTP.

6. Enter your Password and then click "Next"

7. Apply the KuCoin app referral code 2022: RJNKNK4 in the referral code section and get $10 bonus

8. That’s it!!! Your account is successfully created.

What is KuCoin Futures Referral Code?

KuCoin futures referral code is RJNKNK4 by applying you will get the best signup bonus. You can share your referral code with friends and earn 40% trading fees on each successful referral.

How can I get my KuCoin referral code?

1. Open app and the click on menu

2. There you will see “Invite friends” option, just click on it

3. Finally there you will get your Kucoin refer code.

You will receive a 10% discount on your trading and a 10% referral code once you share it with your friends.

How much is the KuCoin referral bonus?

Share your referral code with your friends and earn a $10 referral bonus on each successful referral.

How to join the KuCoin Affiliate Program?

Step 1: Become a KuCoin Affiliate

Step 2: Promote your exclusive link

Step 3: Earn commissions easily

In addition to receiving 45% commission on each KuCoin trade completed by the user you sponsored, you will also receive an additional 5% commission if you refer others to the program.

What are the trading Fees of KuCoin?

As low as KuCoin's trade fees are, there are not many cryptocurrency exchanges that offer them. Due to its lack of monthly fees and withdrawal fees, it is a viable alternative to competing cryptocurrency exchanges. As with all other exchanges, depositing cryptocurrency is free of charge.

Conclusion

So that's all about the Kucoin app referral code which is “RJNKNK4”. By using the code, new users can receive the best referral bonus and exclusive discounts.