Krak’in Reviews (Wild Man Drinking Company) Use Krakin To Shotgun Beers?

Krak'in is a device that consumers can use to pierce any can to chug it without the risk of getting cut or spraying the beverage everywhere. The device works for any can size or shape, and it is easy to rinse or wash between uses.

What is Krak'in?

Anyone who has been to a hyped-up party knows that seeing someone shotgun a beer is one of the quintessential parts of the party. Unfortunately, as soon as someone breaks into the side of that can, it sprays everywhere and gets everyone in its path sticky. Furthermore, depending on how often this has happened, the individual might be putting themselves at risk of cutting their hand open or worse.

No one wants to interrupt the fun of a party with a trip to the hospital or busting out a first aid kit. By using Krak'in instead, anyone can safely and quickly get back to being the life of the party. The device is quick to use; consumers only have to open the tab on their can to release the beer, soda, or any other beverage. The smooth pour of Krak'in makes shotgunning so easy that even someone who has never tried it can execute the party trick flawlessly.

The loop of the Krak'in lets consumers put it right on their keychain, ensuring that anyone is ready for a good time 24/7. With over 20,000 units sold already, the average rating for this device is 4.9 out of 5 stars, showing its widespread appeal. Plus, to be fully inclusive, Krak'in works for all can sizes and shapes. Plus, the compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere, protecting the user from getting hurt without impeding their right to have a good time.

Using the Krak'in is a surefire way to reduce the risk of injury. The widespread appeal won't force users to look for the nearest item that can puncture metal. They won't have to break it open with a dirty key or a dull pocketknife. Instead, this device is the cleanest way to create a hole to shotgun any can without exposing the serrated aluminum edges. Plus, it is safe to wash in the dishwasher, just like any other kitchen gadget. Customers who want to use it back to back only need a quick rinse in the sink to keep going. The sharp nose of the Krak'in can withstand over 10,000 uses without needing to be replaced.

About Wild Man Drinking Company

The Wild Man Drinking Company was launched in August 2020 when the founder sought to find a way to chug beer with ease and speed. He tried many different designs and prototypes before settling on the proper shape, securing it with a patent application for Wild Man Drinking Company. This application established Wild Man Drinking Company as a new brand, making Krak'in the flagship product they launched.

Though the Krak'in only was released last year, partygoers everywhere spread the word fast. Within a month, it was sold out, allowing the Wild Man Drinking Company to work on an updated and improved design. This update includes upgraded materials that are easy to clean and use. With thousands of happy customer reviews, it is clear that this improvement has been well received.

How Does Krak'in Work?

Anyone who has had the fun of shotgunning a beer at a party knows that it is the epitome of a good time. Unfortunately, the old-fashioned way isn't exactly safe or even the most effective. Finding the exact way to puncture the wall of an aluminum can is easier said than done, especially when the edges are exposed and any amount of bacteria could enter it. Plus, the wrong move could mean a sticky mess of beer everywhere.

Users will be pleasantly surprised at the lack of mess when they puncture the side of their can with the Krak'in . It offers a direct way to puncture the side of the can without having any risk of accidentally getting hurt or spraying the drink everywhere. The user will need to stick to the bottom of the can for the device to work, opening the top with the tab already on the can. Once they follow these two steps, they can put the tube in their mouth to smoothly drink beer, soda, or other canned beverages. While some people want to shotgun by puncturing a can with a key, knife, or sharp edge, there is no protection for their mouth or hands as soon as the aluminum is obliterated.

Chugging any beverage doesn't have to be a messy or irresponsible experience with the right tool. The unique drinking spout already has a patent application on its behalf to ensure that this brand is the only place to get it.

Anyone should be able to have fun at a party, which is what makes Krak'in so helpful. This design isn't found anywhere else; many consumers say the experience feels like having a regular beer. Plus, it is simple and easy to use, so no one needs complicated directions to get it working. Everything about this device focuses on a better drinking experience for the user.

Instead of sitting this night out, consumers can feel like they are part of the fun while being safe. Plus, since the design is easy to wash or rinse, there's almost no maintenance for repeated use.

Purchasing Krak'in

The Krak'in is only available online through the official website . The packages currently include the following:

● Buy one Krak'in for $19.99

● Buy three Krak'ins for $49.98

● Buy six Krak'ins for $74.97

While customers will have to cover a shipping and handling fee when they order one Krak'in, users qualify for free shipping with all other packages.

Every order comes with a money-back guarantee for the first 90 days. You can contact customer service at [email protected] if you have any questions.

Frequently Asked Questions About Krak'in

Q - How is Krak'in smoother than other options?

A - The patented design of Krak'in allows the beverage to funnel into a large straw to flow smoothly as the user drinks it. It streams easily to give a smooth drink to anyone who wants one. Many customers report that

Q - How do customers need to clean Krak'in?

A - No unique cleaning methods are needed. Instead, consumers can put it in their dishwasher with the rest of their dishes. Individuals who want to use it multiple times in a row can rinse it between uses rather than thoroughly washing it.

Q - Why does the user need to open the tab when they drink?

A - Opening the tab allows the air to flow in, making liquid flow out through this device. This arrangement allows the fluid to flow out quickly and smoothly.

Q - Will Krak'in work with any drink in a can?

A - Yes. The unique design can fit any can, even mini and slim shapes. Even though chugging is often reserved for beer, the mechanism ensures that any drink goes smoothly.

Q - Isn't it more convenient to use a knife, pen, or thumb instead?

A - Quite the opposite. Using any of these other tools can be dangerous because consumers can get cut when they make the hole or drink from it. Plus, cutting a hole in this way can be easy to mess up, resulting in too little space or potentially spilling a drink.

Q - When can consumers expect their order to arrive?

A - Every order will go out within 48 hours of being ordered. Most products arrive within five business days if shipped in the United States, but international orders take longer.

Q - How will consumers know if the order has shipped?

A - Once the order goes out, the creators will send an email with a shipping confirmation.

Q - What if the customer is unhappy with Krak'in?

A - With a money-back guarantee that lasts for the first 90 days, customers can get a refund if this product doesn't serve them. The customer support team is available for any other questions or concerns by emailing [email protected]

Summary

The Krak'in provides users with the familiar experience of shotgunning a drink, but it doesn't require that users put themselves at risk. The spout covers any torn aluminum, and the design ensures it works every time. It works for any can, meaning users can shotgun whatever they want, including energy drinks, sodas, teas, and more. If the user doesn't get the experience advertised, they can get a refund from the creators without question. Visit the official website to learn more today!

