As we move further into the last quarter of the year, the crypto market is far from seeing off a bear cycle. As more external factors in the market cause major stirs, significant crypto exchanges like FTX and Crytpo.com have to deal with pitfalls resulting in the liquidation of holdings across the cryptocurrency markets.

With the adverse events in the market, investors are seeking ways to recoup after incurring losses. On-chain analysis indicates that with Oryen Network, there's a better chance of securing profits and earning passively with its unique OAT protocol.

Oryen (ORY)

Oryen is a decentralized staking platform that focuses on providing valuable utilities to holders of its native token, ORY, through its innovative financial protocol called OAT - Oryen Autostaking Technic. The OAT protocol was built to redefine how staking operates in the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) space. Through sheer ingenuity, Oryen Network opens a new world of simplified staking to yield a guaranteed APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of up to 90% on all ORY token holdings.

The OAT protocol plays an important role in Oryens' ecosystem by working with other unique features like its own Treasury. The Treasury operates as an additional financial support or liquidity provider beneficial in times of extreme price drop of ORY. This feature ensures a floor value for ORY no matter the conditions of the market.

Oryen offers amazing benefits that mitigate many inefficiencies facing staking in crypto. According to Business2Community, Oryen is regarded as one of the best DeFi coins to purchase in 2022. Another feature that cross-functions with the Treasury is the RFV wallet. RFV (Risk-Free-Value) is a separate wallet that houses added funds to help facilitate stability and support Oreyens’ liquidity pool.

The RFV feature is beneficial in events of a sharp sell-off that usually tends to drain liquidity pools. Liquidity is what aids buying and selling of Oryen tokens. Ultimately RFV prevents liquidations and provides a defi reserve to ensure stability for the Oryen ecosystem.

FTX Token (FTT)

FTT is the native token of FTX, a centralized crypto exchange platform. FTT tokens serve useful purposes. For instance, when carrying out trades on the platform, the FTT token enables a trader to enjoy lower trading fees. It also serves as collateral when securing positions when trading derivatives.

Crypto.com (CRO)

CRO is a native utility token created by Crypto.com. CRO is built with the IBC protocol that facilitates interoperability and linking to a fully decentralized, open-source and energy saving public chain. CRO also facilitate low transaction fee when carrying out trades.

Conclusion

Oryen unprecedented staking capabilities and auto-compounding interest feature offer incredible rebase rewards of up to 0.177% every 24 times a day with a total annual yield of 90%. Not only does this offer rates outpace many crypto projects, but it also tops industry standards and promotes unparalleled passive income opportunities for holders of ORY.

