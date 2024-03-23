The grandeur of the 12th Edition of the KC Pullaiah Foundation - Founder’s Day Ceremony unfolded today at the KC Pullaiah Skill Development Centre in Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh. Amidst an aura of prestige and reverence and our esteemed guests Shri. G Asok Kumar IAS Rtd. as a Special Secretary and Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Shri. T Maruthi Prasad, Ex-Trust Board Member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams; Dr. B. Chandra Shekar, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Chief Neurologist, Citi Neuro Centre Hospitals and Dr. Santhosh Kumar Kraleti, Sr. Public Health Specialist, Member of National Medical Commission NMC, Member of Sub Committee on Health & Mental Health, National Human Rights Commission NHRC convened at 10:00 AM, today to witness the bestowal of awards upon four distinguished individuals who have made remarkable achievements & contributions across diverse sectors such as art, education, service, and agriculture. This esteemed annual gathering served as a platform to honor the contributions of these personalities. Additionally, it offered a platform for the guests and the gathering to pay tribute to the visionary leader behind the KC Pullaiah Foundation, Late Shri. KC Pullaiah Garu.
The awards conferred today, recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and innovation in their respective fields, aligning closely with the foundation's core values of excellence and service.
Padma Shri. Velu Anandachari, recipient of the esteemed “KC Pullaiah Memorial National Kala Ratna Award 2024”, is a distinguished figure in the realms of art, sculpture, and painting. With over 45 years of experience, his expertise extends from temple construction supervision to advisory roles in government departments. His pioneering work includes the invention of medicine painting & utilizing outdated medicines to create colors for his artwork, garnering international recognition. His contributions have earned him the prestigious Padma Shri award from the Government of India in 2024, alongside numerous prizes and awards for his exceptional talent and creativity.
Dr. Kriti Bharti, honored with the “KC Pullaiah Memorial National Seva Ratna Award 2024”, is a leading figure in child rights activism and rehabilitation psychology. Known as the pioneer of child marriage annulment in India, she founded Saarthi Trust in 2011 to rescue and rehabilitate victims. Under her guidance, the trust has annulled over 44 child marriages and prevented 1,400 child marriages from happening. Dr. Bharti has empowered more than 13500 children and women, embodying her dedication to creating lasting change.
Padma Shri. Basanti Devi was awarded with the “KC Pullaiah Memorial National Haritha Ratna Award 2024”, is an Indian environmentalist who has previously received the esteemed Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2016 and the Padma Shri in 2022, for her dedication to environmental causes. In response to alarming reports predicting the Kosi River's disappearance within a decade due to deforestation, Devi has taken proactive measures to empower and enlighten more than 200 villages and urged them to take action to flourish the ecosystem.
Dr. Settem Anjaneyulu has been awarded the prestigious "KC Pullaiah Memorial National Vidya Ratna Award 2024" for his outstanding contributions to education. Recognized as the National Awardee Teacher in 2023, Dr. Anjaneyulu has published extensive international scientific journals and contributed various valuable science articles to Telugu newspapers. Notably, he authored the VIII class Physical Science textbook for the Government of Andhra Pradesh, solidifying his status in educational excellence.
Padma Shri. Basanti Devi in her speech after receiving her award, stated, “Embarking on this noble mission, I initiated the conservation of the environment in Kausani, thereby safeguarding the sacred lands of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand, envisioning a brighter future for our beloved India. I extend my heartfelt blessings to all in attendance, urging you to forge ahead on your respective journeys. I strongly believe that if women are empowered in a family, the men are empowered automatically. I request each and every one of you to take a step towards making India better.”
The KC Pullaiah Foundation's Founder’s Day Ceremony is not only a celebration of these exemplary individuals but also a testament to the enduring legacy of its founder, KC Pullaiah. Through its various initiatives spanning skilling, education, health, environment, and social inclusion, the foundation continues to empower communities and drive positive change across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Till date, KC Pullaiah Foundation has impacted more than 2.5 Lakh individuals on an annual basis, through its initiatives.
This year's ceremony had a gathering of more than 5000 college students, who witnessed the recognition of these distinguished personalities and were highly motivated by their speeches. Additionally, the foundation has also extended scholarships to 500 meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, reaffirming its commitment towards youth empowerment through education.
Our distinguished guest Shri. G Asok Kumar IAS Rtd. as a Special Secretary and Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, also paid his respect and tribute to Late Shri. KC Pullaiah and delivered an insightful address to the students, stating, "The main focus of today’s generation should be human values, beyond everything. We must always extend our help to one another and focus on uplifting one another." He further underscored the unwavering commitment of KC Pullaiah Foundation towards societal welfare. Under the leadership of Chairman - Mr. K Susheel Kumar, Secretary - Mr. K Anil Kumar, and CEO - Dr. Sudha Rani Challa, the foundation has emerged as a driving force for positive change.
As the KC Pullaiah Foundation embarks on another year of transformative endeavors, the Founder’s Day Ceremony stands as a poignant reminder of the power of individuals to effect meaningful change and inspire generations to come.