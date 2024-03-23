The grandeur of the 12th Edition of the KC Pullaiah Foundation - Founder’s Day Ceremony unfolded today at the KC Pullaiah Skill Development Centre in Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh. Amidst an aura of prestige and reverence and our esteemed guests Shri. G Asok Kumar IAS Rtd. as a Special Secretary and Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, Shri. T Maruthi Prasad, Ex-Trust Board Member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams; Dr. B. Chandra Shekar, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Chief Neurologist, Citi Neuro Centre Hospitals and Dr. Santhosh Kumar Kraleti, Sr. Public Health Specialist, Member of National Medical Commission NMC, Member of Sub Committee on Health & Mental Health, National Human Rights Commission NHRC convened at 10:00 AM, today to witness the bestowal of awards upon four distinguished individuals who have made remarkable achievements & contributions across diverse sectors such as art, education, service, and agriculture. This esteemed annual gathering served as a platform to honor the contributions of these personalities. Additionally, it offered a platform for the guests and the gathering to pay tribute to the visionary leader behind the KC Pullaiah Foundation, Late Shri. KC Pullaiah Garu.