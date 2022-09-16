Karan Sharma, Zelta Tech COO Discusses the Transfixed Nature of the Asian Market Towards De-Fi at Crypto Expo Asia 2022 Singapore

Karan Sharma, Zelta Tech COO, spoke at Crypto Expo 2022 in Singapore on the Asian market and its positioning in the De-Fi space. Understanding the perception of the people following the blockchain industry is scaremongering from the dimension of volatility. On the contrary, the majority of youth live in Asia, accounting for 1.9 billion, approximately. Karan Sharma stated, "Even after reckoning at the baseline, we contribute 60 per cent of the world's population. Despite the fascinating figure, Asia stands at 4th in the De-Fi space".

In continuance, "Karan asked, 'Why are fewer people interested in the De-Fi space despite having a mass population?' Well, the figures are pretty much interesting to watch. But the escalated fear of volatility and scams are the reasons for withholding their trust in the web3 world".

"We can quickly resolve the issue by following the foundational acronym, i.e., AU2B. When demystifying, we get to understand the foundation and its solution. AU2B stands for 'Awareness and Educate', 'Understanding User's Need', 'Building Together', and 'Bringing in Capital'," Karan mentioned.

He also mentioned, with this philosophy, that "Zelta Tech has brought forth an innovative way of dealing with the primary issues. We launched Zelta Academy Programs focusing on educating the forthcoming youths of India. The initiative began with a pilot project. The project is now in partnership with two schools where we aim to educate children from Grade 6 to Grade 12 about the financial ecosystem. We began with Barter System to the need for currencies. We also aim to discuss the centralisation, innovation of Bitcoin, data and its role and capabilities to ERC 20 tokens, Tokenomics, NFTs, and more."

"Once the children understand the basics, interested children can participate in learning codes and variables used in Solidity. And yes, the children participating are now capable of creating smart contracts", Karan said.

He continued, "When we look at the mainstream communities, every dimension of the web3 ecosystem seemed segregated. There is no environment of euphoria for the mass to get everything related to the Web3 industry in one place. After understanding the unforeseeable aspect, we bring forth another Zelta Tech slogan, 'With and For Each Other'. We started the initiative focusing on a one-stop-shop environment where you can look for all needs from the development of dapps and blockchain, consulting to swapping systems, funding, and more".

Also, understanding the market fundamentals is hard for people, but professional traders are aware of the candle swings. The disadvantages accompanying include relying on some expert traders, higher profit margins or portfolio management fees. Thereby, you end up paying a big part of your profits.

Zelta Tech also presented Khonsu Funds at Crypto Expo Asia 2022 Singapore focusing on eliminating high margins on portfolio management and profits. It is a De-Fi based platform with increased trust - as the investor can check on the fund manager's profile about the transactions made to yield returns.

Karan Sharma hooked the presentation and spot by launching and showcasing the star-marking product Gaming Arcade, where you can participate solo or in the tournament with a wished pool price. The games launched, such as 'Age of Stakes' and '2048', where gamers can deposit cryptocurrency, and the winner takes the pod.

He said, "Gaming Arcade is not just the P2E platform, it is more of a big thing. The aim is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, allowing Web2 game developers to migrate from one platform to the blockchain-based environment".

The increase in adoption of the Web3 industry, De-Fi, P&E games, and more have revolutionised various sectors and industries. It is worth watching the results we get as a mass.