Kajol Bheda: An Exemplar For Young Entrepreneurs

How many of your decisions are either consciously or subconsciously manipulated by advertising and marketing? While the pandemic took us by storm, the need to digitalize the world came to the forefront as the traditional medium of not just advertising but everything else came to a standstill. In this chaos, while most companies found it difficult to adjust to the changing dynamics, Kajol Bheda with her headstrong attitude and love for storytelling started Scribbld Social, a digital marketing studio .



Being someone who understands the importance of having a work culture where an individual thrives and gives utmost importance to personal and professional growth, Bheda has ensured to incorporate principles that she strongly believes in, in her work culture. While an individual should be passionate about the work they do, Scribbld also ensures that the team is empathy-driven and high on conscience. The cut-throat rivalry in the digital arena is not unknown to all, but what sets Scribbld apart is the culture they stand by.

Not only did Kajol successfully start a marketing studio two years ago which preempts a revenue of Rs. 1,35,00,000 she did this without any funding and his venture wasn’t enough; her problem-solving attitude led to the foundation of Recrooot. Recrooot is a hiring vertical that bridges the gap between recruiters and recruitees by matching an individual’s personal culture to a company’s work culture.

In spite of being highly qualified with a Master’s Degree in Media Production from the UK, after returning to India, Kajol faced rejection from a few organizations that were reluctant to diversify by stating “a man would fit better for this position.” Recrooot’s model is built in a way where the employee and the employer feel equally invested in the hiring process as Recrooot is one of India’s first companies to offer cross interviews. Through cross interviews, the shortlisted employee gets the opportunity to interact with 3 employees of the chosen organization at different hierarchical levels, for example, the top-level manager, executive trainer, and a salesperson, to understand the work culture and environment. As you go down the hierarchical levels, you get a wider sneak peek into the company's working culture. So, the baton lies in the hands of the company to provide an inclusive work environment for employees.

Kajol strongly believes in the statement that "The week-long year-end ski trip you take should not come as a shock to your boss." Instead, it should be encouraged as it is not the monotony but the short break that adds fuel to your creative growth!

“At Scribbld, you feel respected, valued and always driven to give your best,” says Stuti Shah - Business Development Executive at Scribbld.

Nishtha Bari, Social Media Executive at Scribbld, added, “The best part about working at Scribbld is that work-life balance is celebrated here. In a time where Mondays are dreaded by employees, Scribbld is a place where we look forward to Mondays since the office feels like a second home.” Frequent brainstorming sessions, company trips, celebrations at the office, and positive work culture are some of the factors that contribute to the creative growth of every individual who steps into Scribbld Social!