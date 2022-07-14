Journey Of Famous Social Media Expert – Achal Manchanda

Living in the digital age, where most of our conversations as well as business have moved to an online medium, it has become quintessential for a business to have a virtual presence. Some might even argue that it is more important than having a physical presence. You get a clear idea of how many people you are able to reach with the movements you make and thus what sort of an impact it can have on you. This also opens up a tremendous opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, who can utilise social media by creating an audience for themselves.

Many people have made a name for themselves in this regards. One such name is Delhi based social media influencer Achal Manchanda. He has been recently awarded as one of the 'TOP 100 INFLUENCER' in Dubai

Manchanda has been running popular meme pages on Instagram @fuddu_sperm, @just.hasley.things @liferelatingquote years. He also owns most loved food blogging page @hey.delhi & @hey.mumbai and biggest drop shipping pages in India

For years, the budding entrepreneur was working jobs in the finance industry all the while growing his social media business as a side venture. In 2020, Manchanda decided to quit his job and pay full attention to his business, which had already grown to a sizeable scale. Setting up AGM Media around the same time, he has taken up a more strategized approach towards client service and presence building. However the essence of the business remains the same: build a sizeable audience for clients using memes.

The approach however follows a four stage process. After onboarding a client, the team maps out a content posting plan and starts curating memes accordingly. After delivering the content, the company also provides reporting and analysis of how the growth has been driven. AGM has a network of about 150 instagram pages and generate over 500 million organic impressions. The company also has roped in influencers for which they deploy for specific marketing strategies.

Memes are about connection as much as they are about humor. They have the power to build online communities albeit for a short period. Consider the Akshay Kumar's meme from movie 'Hera Pheri' that went viral last year. It allowed people to feel good, share a laugh and worked as a social glue in a turbulent time.

Achal Manchanda, Meme marketer add a bit of flavor to your entire marketing and they are quite easy to create. However, this doesn’t mean you can simply create one and expect a huge influx of visitors the next day. There’s a method to this madness.

Manchanda has some stated few aspects you should remember if you want to start a marketing meme:

1. Know when is the perfect time to deliver a punchline. Timing is everything.

The marketing industry is moving so fast that it's difficult to stay up-to-date with all the latest trends and what's really happening behind the scenes (Facebook Algorithm changes, New Google Ranking Factors, New Marketing Tools, etc).



Achal Manchanda is well known as a top social media expert and one of the top digital marketers in the world. He is always one step ahead with instagram strategies. If you are looking for innovative ways to drive traffic and build brand awareness online, Achal always delivers.

A good marketer wanting to master his craft needs to run A/B tests, experiment with new tools, share his thoughts with the community, debate and learn from others while exploring numerous marketing venues.

