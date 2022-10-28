Joggo Reviews - Is Joggo App Legit Or Running Training Tracker Not Worth It? (Chris Zibutis)

Joggo is a running training mobile app whose mission is to assist its users in mentally detoxing from stress and anxiety, building body strength, and managing and losing excess weight. It's designed for use by people of all ages, lifestyle preferences, and weight loss/health goals.

The app promises results through a custom program tailored to your individual needs.

Looking at the number of health and wellness apps present in the market today, why should you consider Joggo? Below is a detailed review of this app to enable you to make an informed decision.

How Good is Joggo?

If you haven't heard of Joggo, you should note that this is a training app that's dedicated to helping you attain your fitness goals. Its target audience is people who aim to become healthier, regardless of whether they are beginner runners or experienced ones.

Joggo has turned its focus to customized training for men and women designed by first-class coaches. In order to help it achieve this fete, the company stands by three primary pillars:

Personalization: Joggo understands that every runner is unique, which means your running style is unique too. It combines science, lifestyle preferences, big data, and present health status into an ecosystem that allows it to create a personalized running plan for your needs and goals.

Education: The team at Joggo understands that knowledge is instrumental to becoming successful. With the personalized plan created above, you'll receive access to educational articles on injury prevention, breathing techniques, and the best nutrition plans to follow. It ensures you access the information you need to lead a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Motivation: Whether you have just started lacing up your shoes to head out for your first run or are lacking the motivation needed to go out on a run, Joggo will be with you every step of the way. It will offer the support and guidance needed to get you moving.

Its main features include educational articles to keep you engaged throughout, physical and mental wellness tracking, meal plans, and personalized training customized for you. Its motto, "love from the first run," shows that this brand knows what it is doing.

But is it the right fit for your fitness goals?

Joggo Pros and Cons

Pros

● Easy-to-navigate app

● It provides tailor-made guidance for every level, e.g., amateur to experienced runner

● Joggo offers expert guidance at a pocket-friendly price

● It contains several built-in features, e.g., meal plans, injury prevention programs, nutrition education, and recovery programs.

● Available for both iOS and Android users

Cons

● Although it's reasonably priced, users are required to pay a fee

● Registration required

● As with most apps available today, the major fear expressed by users is the ongoing commitment they require in terms of time and money -- some users may find it challenging to commit to ongoing payments. But joggo promises to provide value for the money spent on it.

Features of the Joggo App

Every consumer wants to know what they are getting from an app before paying to use it. In the case of Joggo, you'll be able to get access to the following features:

Progress Tracker: As its name suggests, it tracks your progress, allowing you to view your overall growth while motivating you to try and keep on hitting new targets.

Beginner-Friendly Running Programs: Joggo has a running program that guides you on your journey to becoming a confident jogger while reducing your risks of overtraining.

Nutrition Guidance and Meal Plans: The app provides a balanced meal plan that you can use together with your training routine to support optimal performance.

Injury Prevention and Recovery Programs: Joggo trains you on how to avoid sustaining injuries while out training, including how to handle yourself during the recovery period.

Personalized Guidance: It offers a guidance feature that assists in taking every beginner runner through all the fundamentals of running, including the posture to adapt for the best on-track performance.

Every athlete knows it's pretty hard to remain on the right path when the motivation to keep going runs out. Joggo is here to ensure this doesn't happen to you and that you remain on track to achieving your fitness goals.

What You Need to Know About the Joggo Brand

Joggo is a wellness brand dedicated to meeting all runners needs , no matter their level. Its mission is to support mental well-being, health education, and healthy weight loss. Today, the platform has 93K+ users making it the leading brand in this space.

Currently, the brand strives to meet all your running needs while assisting you in leading a healthier lifestyle and introducing balance to your life. The brand caters to individuals between the ages of 18 to 65 and above.

Data obtained from the platform shows that most of its users are interested in losing weight.

How Does It Work?

It works by gathering your personal information, e.g., daily activity levels, age, height, and weight, and using it to develop a customized fitness strategy meeting your goals. From here, the platform then covers other areas like:

● Meal preparation

● Training

● Provision of expert assistance

Its design seeks to push you to the maximum, allowing you to maximize your fitness goals.

Benefits Offered by Joggo

Running apps attract people of all ages, genders, and races. If you're looking for a reason to try out Joggo, the following three benefits should get you going:

Better Mental Health

Mental health is important to well-being, a factor many of us forget. Joggo ensures you don't give up on your running goals while helping you release mental and emotional strain.

It offers an alternative way to manage your daily anxiety and heightened stress levels.

Time Management

Joggo excels in time management by providing a clear, concise, and properly planned out routine. It's an aspect that will benefit every runner regardless of their experience. You can check out the FAQ section for tips and tricks on how to use the app effectively.

Motivation

A lack of consistency and motivation is a problem that affects even the best of us. Joggo collects user information to create a running program suited to your goals. You can use this personal touch to boost your motivation and push yourself further.

Pricing

Jogo App subscription rates are as shown below:

● $33 for three months

● $46 for six months

● $66 for 12 months

A 14-day refund policy helps protect your investment.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.