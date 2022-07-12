Jerath Path Labs Aims At Expansion With Launch Of New Franchises And Allergy Treatment Centres

According to Research by National Health Portal of India, Approximately 20% to 30 % of the total population in India suffers from at least one allergic disease.

Jerath Path Labs, a one such diagnostic centre that offers the diagnostics to treatment of the allergy. This one-of-its-kind lab has emerged as one of the most sought-after pathology centres that detects all kinds of allergies related to Food, Skin, Dust, Eye, Insect-Sting, Drug & Eczema.

Jerath Path Labs and Allergy Testing Centres are dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality, rapid-response laboratory testing at affordable prices.

Jerath Path Labs and Allergy Testing Centre was started by Dr Prashant Jerath in 2012 with a Single Lab in Chandigarh, and after a span of 3 years they were able to launch their own 40 centres and their head-office was also shifted to Mumbai.

Today, Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centre, is India's one of the largest chains of automated and computerised laboratories having 1600 Franchises and Allergy Treatment Centers PAN India. Jerath Path Labs & Allergy Testing Centres are also present in the pathology segment in 25 states across India.

The group plans for an international expansion this year, starting from Africa in routine diagnostics.

According to Prashant Jerath,Managing Director, Jerath Path Labs, “We also have another segment as Allergy Path Labs,“From the last 10 years we have been working on making the country allergy free & after the success of it, we are stepping in aesthetic treatments. Jerath Cosmetology Clinics offers best solutions to beautify the look, feel of your skin and shape of your body,”

Jerath Path Labs, Instituted in Jalandhar in 2011, is the result of a fond dream that healthcare specialist Dr. Prashant Jerath nurtured since his days in medical college, of setting up a top-notch diagnostic centre. Since then, the centre has combined innovative technology and state-of-the-art facilities in laboratory testing, to offer customers the most advanced testing and diagnostic capabilities available.While the corporate offices of Jerath Path Labs are in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Today they have more than 1200 brilliant diagnostic centres with presence in cities such as Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Hisar, as well as the UAE. They also have a presence in more than 1600 cities in a franchise format.

Equipped with fully automated and advanced equipment, Jerath Path Labs provides screening, diagnostic, and prognostic services to physicians, nursing homes, companies, and various institutions in India. At the same time, the centre specializes in allergy-testing and is known to have procured the best available machines, combinations and panels, that is not available anywhere else in India, to facilitate the same. What's more, the centre is also known for importing special kits from international markets like Sweden.

