Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai Is Not Content, It’s An Emotion: Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta

Varun Prabhudayal Gupta is known for his top-notch content over the years. His selection of content is really appreciable as Varun always make sure that each of his content gives a strong message and awareness to audiences towards social issues of the society and Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai is doing true justice.

Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Director

Updated: 18 May 2022 3:36 pm

Varun Prabhudayal Gupta’s recent directorial Musical Film Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai is greatly appreciated since its release. It’s not just a film but a campaign which provides a sense of hope and reassurance to all the women in audio-video form, the content showcases how an individual overcomes the difficulties in life.

Expressing his views, Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta shares, “  Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai is a piece of my heart. It’s not just content but it’s an emotion. I wish I could live a single day as a woman. Also, I would like to thank Mr Imtiaz Ali for believing in me and becoming my mentor in this journey of Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai.

Varun Prabhudayal Gupta is known for his top-notch content over the years. His selection of content is really appreciable as Varun always make sure that each of his content gives a strong message and awareness to audiences towards social issues of the society and Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai is doing true justice.  It's a film that all women can easily get connected with.

His recent released Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai presented by Mr Imtiaz Ali and features Divyanka Tripathi, Anupriya Goenka, Madhurima Tuli, Priya Malik, Rasha Kirmani and Vivek Dahiya in pivotal roles. Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai is a story of a five women that showcases how as an individual women overcome the difficulties in life and mark their own strong presence in society.

Varun Prabhudayal gupta is presently working on his first feature which is also based on real incidents happened during uttarakhand agitation and want to bring light to people that there are incidents people never noticed and still there is no justice.

Speaking about the film , Varun says this film is very special to me not just as a director and writer but I have also done by debut as an actor that too filming a domestic violence story we need awareness we need to stand by equality we need to have a clarity of what king of life we need to step forward the pain every women goes through facing such challenges takes me to the thought I wish I could a single day as a women.
 

Business Spotlight Outlook Business Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Director Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai
