Jaymie Gerena’s Hobbies Turn To ‘SUCCESS’

Jaymie Gerena, a transformational coach, has dedicated her life to helping end human suffering. She aims to help enhance the self-awareness of her clients by supporting them in tapping into their potential by acknowledging their strengths and helping them to build resiliency through uncomfortable and uncertain circumstances.

Jaymie has always had a passion for paying it forward and serving her community. Having suffered traumas herself, her main agenda is to prevent or help others get through the traumatic experiences in their life by helping to build meaning in the experiences. “It’s through your story and pain that your purpose is formed.” She has always been drawn toward working with people, interacting with them, understanding them, studying them, and being able to formulate a strategy that is person specific to help them. Thus, she dedicated a significant part of her life to looking at human behavior patterns and finding a way out of the vicious cycle of inferiority.

Apart from the professional courses and degrees, Jaymie Gerena attributes her skills and knowledge to originating from her hobbies. As a child, she found solace in singing and was chosen to sing in many private invite-only choirs. Through those, she learned persistence and discipline, the two traits she has carried with her on the field to date. Along with singing, Jaymie also has a passion for cars. At the age of 12, she was introduced to the fast car scene and quickly fell in love. Through her love for cars, she began to wonder WHY some cars were faster, louder, and more powerful than others. She became so intrigued by how all of the parts worked together to create such powerful vehicles that It’s what gave her the interest to understand and dissect the human mind. Due to her years of trauma, she became a student of the inner workings of the mind so that she could understand why people do what they do, why they think a certain way, how beliefs are formed, etc. Through this, she explored the objective and scientific aspects of Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

To support & provide others with transformation, it is a priority for Jaymie to honor the skills of safety, trust, honesty & relatability. She has found that in leading her clients towards empowerment, it is important first to meet them where they are at to begin the work of expanding capacity through CHANGE. While supporting her clients, it is even more important for her to be able to have the capacity to hold a safe container. She does this by prioritizing herself through the modalities of meditation, exercise, prayer, breath work, reiki, and clean eating.

She entered this career to not only give back to the community, but to make a difference by helping those who have been children of abuse and poverty. Having set that goal, she began supporting the non-profit B1G1 by allocating 15% of her proceeds towards contribution.

For Jaymie, her hobbies are not just a pastime but an opportunity for personal growth, something that Jaymie values the most. She began indulging herself in these hobbies to cope with the stressors in her life. Thus, she wishes to pass on the importance of having hobbies and taking time to pursue them. Her "can-do" attitude and diverse interests and hobbies help her achieve her goal and transform the lives of her clients.



