Jaquar-Lighting Up The IPL

Jaquar stands conventional marketing wisdom about brand extensions on its head to create one of the most memorable campaigns on IPL this season.

Most brands when going for diversification look for compatibilities of consumer perceptions and category core competences. For Jaquar the biggest thing to consider was the customer trust they enjoyed that they could leverage for getting into affluent homes and offices with their new product offerings. Since Jaquar stands for superior product experiences and unmatched quality, the brand decided to focus on the specialist lighting for homes/offices, and outdoor, rather than the commodity retail product i.e. the regular LED bulbs alone.

From this thinking, came a series of luxury and specialist products for homes offices and landscape. With chandeliers, stand lights, decorative lights, and outdoor lights forming the mainstay for the business. All these products are designed & made in state of the art manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan).

Over the three years that the business was around it built a healthy market for itself though the biggest challenge for them remained. That of consumer awareness and perceptions.

To shift the consumer acceptance for the lighting brand was challenging, coming as it did from a bath brand. While people who engaged with the product saw the product superiority, the large masses of potential customers still remained unaware due to strong bath association.

For the business to leapfrog, the issue of brand salience for the category needed to the closed for good. The company decided to take the problem head on and address it through a new campaign.

Sandeep Shukla, Head of marketing & communication global operations, Jaquar Group, spoke on the campaign, “It’s always an uphill task to shift consumer perception, when brand becomes synonyms with a category. India’s most loved bath brand needed a new identity i.e. Bath +Light. Disruptive communication was the need of an hour, finely crafted 3 films based on humor has succeed in getting attention and I am certain this campaign will be remembered for a long period of time.”

The campaign is created by enormous agency which had previously worked on the ‘melt the day away’ campaign for Jaquar sanitary ware as well. Speaking on the campaign, Ashish Khazanchi said, “Jaquar is a brand that we have always been extremely proud to work on. This one though was one of the most challenging ever. Most brands have elasticity of equity enough to extend into related and adjacent business. This brand extension was like chalk and cheese. Lighting and water products from the same brand. While the lighting business had done well, the perception and association of the brand with lighting was still a big challenge. We took this very insight and took the perception head on.”

The 'Kya chal raha hai' film campaign, tickles audiences with the brand’s attempt to raise awareness among Indian viewers about the company’s foray into lighting products under the Jaquar name which is well-known for premium complete bathroom solutions. Current campaign can be seen during India’s most loved and watched program, IPL, which is media managed by Crescent communication.

