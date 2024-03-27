Ans. Since air pollution is responsible for over 1.7 million deaths in India annually, the failure of the Health Ministry and both State and Central Government to call it the Pandemic that it is. While air pollution creates more morbidity and mortality than COVID-19, we have no mask mandates, no health advisories – every time we hit hazardous levels, our health, education, sports Ministries go into hiding and there’s a failure of leadership. We need leadership to step up to attack sources of emissions in our ambient air, as well as our indoor spaces, which are not only about 5-10 times worse than ambient air, but also fail on basic design that addresses ventilation, and measures to promote health and wellness.

6. How does Nirvana Being measure the impact of its products and initiatives on air quality improvement?

Ans. We are extremely scientific, and our entire product range is tested in labs like Nelson Labs, USA. Almost all our solutions involve real-time air quality monitoring, with the data being available on your mobile phones or on a dashboard for enterprise customers. Our impact is very visible and measurable real-time.

7. Can you elaborate on any innovative or unconventional approaches Nirvana Being has taken to tackle air pollution?

Ans. Here are some innovations over the past decade:

Launched the first reusable/washable N95 mask of India Use of Recycled PET fabrics in our masks to upcycle pastic and increase the longevity of our masks Use of Nanofibre filters to filter nanoparticles down to 0.1 micron >99% Masks with the lowest breathing resistance, driving comfort in India Advent of MERV 14 rated Electro-Static Filters for HVAC applications Filters with 70% lower energy footprint than HEPA filters MERV 14 filters with a 10-year guaranteed life Launched first electronic portable air purifier using MESP technology – no filter changes for 10 years and 70% lower electric consumption that a HEPA air purifier Launch of Ventimax 2.0, an on-demand(automated) ventilation and filtration solution for homes/offices

Most of all, the leadership at Nirvana Being has been a continuous and consistent voice and influence to reverse air pollution at a macro level.