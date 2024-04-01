There are also different kinds of myopia, such as simple myopia, high myopia, and pathological myopia.

What Causes Myopia in Children?

Myopia occurs when your child's eyeball is abnormally lengthy from front to back. It can also occur when the cornea, the transparent window in the front of the eye, is bent too steeply.

When light reaches your child's eye, it falls just short of the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the rear of the eye. This causes distant items to seem hazy while close objects remain distinct.

What Are The Symptoms of Myopia in Children?

The symptoms of near sightedness in children include:

Squinting in an attempt to see better

Complaining about blurry vision

Frequent headaches and eye rubs

Holding toys, books, and other objects closer to their eyes

Have trouble reading words on the black/whiteboard

Eye strain which may occur frequently

Getting tired too soon while doing any task that requires the eyes to focus

How To Diagnose Myopia in Kids?

If your child fails a vision check, they may have myopia. To receive a thorough diagnosis, you need to get a consultation with a paediatric ophthalmologist or an optometrist for your child.

How To Treat Near-sightedness In Children?

Myopia cannot be reversed or cured; however, it can be treated. The objective of treatment is to enhance your child's vision and keep it from deteriorating. This is critical for safeguarding their eye health in the future, even if kids still use glasses or contacts.

Some treatment options include:

1. Wearing Glasses

Myopia glasses can be used regularly or used when necessary to help your child see far away.

Choose frames that fit comfortably and are appropriate for your child's age and activity.

If your child participates in sports, invest in sports goggles to protect their normal glasses from breaking. An optician can assist you in determining what your youngster may require.

2. Contact Lenses

If your child chooses to use contact lenses, that is an alternative. They can also be useful for certain hobbies, like sports.

While there is no age restriction for contacts, your youngster should learn to tolerate eye drops and maintain proper cleanliness. Contacts must be cared for regularly to avoid eye infections.

Even if your child uses contact lenses most of the time, make sure they always carry a pair of glasses as a backup.

If your kid has eye pain or redness while wearing contact lenses, call your ophthalmologist or optometrist immediately.

3. Ortho or CRT

Some individuals with slight myopia may be candidates for temporary corneal refractive contact lenses.

You may wear this to bed to reshape your cornea for a short period of time, allowing you to see normally.

4. Laser Eye Surgery

If your child doesn’t feel comfortable with spectacles or contact lenses, you can also help them undergo laser surgeries once they turn 18.

One of the most popular options right now for myopia is SILK surgery. The procedure is completely blade-free, stitch-free, and way more comfortable than other options.

With biocompatible material used during the surgery, it also ensures that there will be no irritation or allergies.

As it’s a minimally invasive procedure, it has a super quick recovery time. It also promises you an improved vision or supervision of 6/5.

However, since it concerns your child's eyes – a priceless wealth, it is essential to choose a reputed and recognized service provider.

5. Vision Therapy

This is an alternative if your focusing muscles spasm and create myopia. Eye workouts can help you develop your muscles and focus more effectively.

It is not suitable for everyone with myopia. Following an eye exam, your ophthalmologist will determine whether it is a viable choice for you.

Conclusion

If you believe your kid is having myopia symptoms, consult your physician. They can do a vision check for them. If required, they’ll advise you on the next steps.

Additionally, consider the above-mentioned treatment plans to figure out what works best for your child.