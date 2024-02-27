Altcoin Market Update: Helium (HNT) and Sei (SEI) See Losses, KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Gains Momentum

A large number of top altcoins in the crypto market have recently undergone a significant bear trend. The Helium (HNT) and Sei (SEI) tokens are no exception, as both are in a downtrend. Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) is emerging as a top meme coin for the future, following a growing momentum in the token's presale. Barely a few days after starting the presale, the project has drawn the attention of whales.

Next Rated Meme Coin: KangaMoon (KANG) Surges as Investors Queue for the Token

KangaMoon (KANG) has been displaying surging potential, having witnessed a record number of investors who are buying the token. Notably, experts have projected the $KANG token to be the next-rated meme coin with a growth potential of over 220% after launch. The growing potential of the KANG token is down to its strong utility as a top meme coin..

Individuals have the golden opportunity to record high-profit margins by becoming early investors of the $KANG token, given that the meme coin is still at stage 2 of its presale. Precedents have shown that early investors of tokens like $KANG have recorded the most gains in the crypto market. At the price of only $0.0075, investors can buy the token now and position themselves for future potential profits.

Meanwhile, KangaMoon as a platform is an ecosystem where meme enthusiasts meet fellow community members to interact through the SocialFi structure. As a play-to-earn platform, members can leverage the GameFi feature to earn rare NFTs, unlock exclusive rewards, and earn coins and passive income on the platform.

Also, $KANG token holders can earn more tokens while on the presale by participating in the KangaMoon community activities. Analysts have projected a 35x rally once the KANG token is listed on major exchanges. Overall, KangaMoon is changing the gaming business while opening the door to the $176B games market.

Sei (SEI) Recent Bear Trend Shatters Token's Hope of Maintaining Support at $1

Sei (SEI) has been on an extended bullish sentiment, which has seen the token record 24% price growth over the last month. This bullish trend pushed the Sei price to it's all-time high of $1.03 on February 18. However, Sei price underwent a bear trend last week, losing about 13% in price value within that time frame, according to market stats.

Meanwhile, the Sei market cap has maintained its value above the $2B mark despite the recent downtrend. Considering that Sei has recorded almost a 1,000% price increase since its launch, analysts expect the top altcoin to maintain support above $1 in the coming weeks.

Helium (HNT) Loses Foothold Above $10 as Bear Trend Hits Token

Helium (HNT) saw a 14% loss in price value within the last week. As a result, the Helium price fell below the $10 mark. Meanwhile, Helium has gained over 37% within the last month. The token has also recorded over 185% in the year-to-date price metric.

Given these stats, experts believe the recent Helium price decline could be classified as mere price retracement. As such, experts remain bullish on the Helium token, backing it to rally past $10 in the coming days.

