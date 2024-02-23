Is DOGE About To Explode In March 2024? Experts Back New Meme Coins For 10x More Gains!

Dogecoin has gone a long way since its listing price of $0.000603 to the title of one of the best meme coins.

And despite being around 90% lower than its all-time high, Dogecoin is still a favorite among community members. Many investors also choose it for their portfolio because of its leading position in the meme crypto market.

However, despite the bright Dogecoin price predictions, experts back new meme coins and Dogecoin alternatives. Among them, SMOG Token, Sponge V2, and Scotty AI are their top picks. Unlike Dogecoin, these bring long-term utility and a passive source of income.

If you want to learn more about them, keep reading. We will tell you all after we discuss Dogecoin price prediction for March.

>>>Buy The Best New Meme Coin!<<<

Dogecoin Price Prediction March 2024: Will $DOGE explode before halving?

AI model predicts $DOGE price to grow 305% by March 2024. If this comes to be, Dogecoin could trade at $0.35 by March 2024. This price growth would also push Dogecoin's market cap towards $500 billion.

Coindcx suggests Dogecoin could trade between $0.092 to $0.095 in March. Bitcoin halving could increase the value of many coins and increase the fresh liquidity on the market. According to Changelly (table below), Dogecoin will have strong buy signals in March. Its price should move between $0.0742 and $0.0823.