Interview With Debleena Majumdar, Author Of “The Trial Of The Maharaja”

The Trial of the Maharaja is an engrossing book about Maharaja Nanda Kumar’s brave and lonely fight for justice against one of the most powerful Britishers of the time, Warren Hastings. The book is set in the 1700s, against the backdrop of turbulent historical changes. The book chronicles the far-reaching impact of a historic Supreme Court trial, the drama of accusations and counteraccusations, and two impeachments that followed.

We speak to the author, Debleena Majumdar, on her journey in writing this fascinating book. The Trial of the Maharaja has been published by Srishti Publishers and represented by The BookBakers Literary Agency.

Were you always interested in history?

Very much so. In fact, one of my earliest dreams was to be an archaeologist and to find out lost civilizations, armed with a spade. Every holiday that we used to go to as children, I dreamt that there was a lost city underneath the real one.

Well, growing up, I studied Math as numbers was my other enduring love. But my love for history stayed unchanged and only deepened with time. From reading compulsively on history to travelling to ancient places such as Cappadocia just to see the ancient underground cities, history has been constant companion in discovering life.

Writing this book gave me another chance to explore my passion for history. This is doubly special since I have been to Mushirdabad multiple times while growing up and was always fascinated by the history. This story, with its dramatic backdrop, intriguing characters and the eternal tale of human conflict seemed to me to be a powerful unfinished story that many in today’s generation might love to know more about. Through discussion with my amazing literary agent, Suhail Mathur, and my brilliant publishing team at Srishti Publishers, Arup Bose and Stuti Sharma, that kernel of the idea emerged into the final book.

Tell us the research process that went into creating a book like this

It was tough but at the same time, fascinating. Having worked in Finance and in Strategy most of my career, I was used to research. And in fact, I love the process of finding individual threads and then connecting it all back to insights, through research and analysis.

The process was similar for the book. There were specific topics during this period that were well documented. The battles. The Nawabs. The British Administrators. And their lives. The notes from the trial and the impeachments were also important documents.

But the person I chose as my main character was less well-known. So, I had to create a timeline of the key events and then map out every event that might have impacted his life and the central conflict that drives the story. Through that discovery phase, I also found out about other amazing characters. I introduced them as well in my book and the way they intersect in the story.

The research process was so detailed and so much fun for me, that it was hard to tear myself away from that and to start writing. Thankfully, having written articles for major newspapers like the Economic Times, writing with a deadline looming over my head was not new to me. That discipline helped shape the hundreds of hours of research into a coherent narrative

History, for some, is boring. How did you manage to write the book in an interesting manner?

The answer lies in the word in a way😊 Story is a part of history. And that is what makes history so fascinating. The various untold and even unfinished stories.

For me, the voice of the story is very important as that helps us connect with it more.

As a co-founder of Kahaniyah where we work on data-driven storytelling, I realized the power of unlocking storytelling to bring simplicity and creativity to difficult subjects. And of course, I brought that learning here as well.

Storytelling helped me simplify the narrative for the book too. As an example, given Maharaja Nanda Kumar was less known and the fact that the events that unfolded directly resulted from or affected him, I created a first-person voice of Maharaja Nanda Kumar to narrate how he would have felt or reacted to the flow of events. This first-person voice occurs in every few chapters and gives a deeper sense of the character motivations apart from the third person narrative that moves the story forward. According to early reader feedback, which makes a great way to humanize and to personalize the story for more impact.

What is next for you? More writing? More history?

Yes, to both. More writing for sure. And I am researching more spectacular historical stories set in the same period. There is so much about the history of individual regions in India that still are not known to many of us. If I stay with just one period and one region itself, there is so much to explore.

And beyond history, I love writing on crime and on finance. In fact, my first book was a crime fiction novel called, A Marketplace for Murder. I love creating interesting plots and twists and will be returning to writing more on crime soon. Apart from that, with my passion for research and my work on finance and data, I love writing non-fiction. My earlier book was on Sabu, one of India’s earliest Hollywood actors. I will be writing on more such non-fiction topics and exploring areas in Finance and in Data.