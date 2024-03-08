5.Sheetal Kapoor, CEO of Oxxy Healthcare

Sheetal Kapoor, is a budding entrepreneur. Born in a Middle Class Family, She made her way through the industry. Today She is the CEO of Oxxy, India's Largest healthcare Network. With her robust skill set that includes Business Strategy, Management, She contributes valuable insights to the industry. Sheetal Kapoor is known for her innovative ideas and problem-solving abilities. She believes in the power of networking and collaboration. Sheetal Kapoor is a strong advocate for women in business and actively mentors and empowers young entrepreneurs. She is a shining example of what can be achieved with passion and perseverance.

Asking about her future plans, she is now venturing into another business where she will be consulting people on ideas on how to make and save money in Trade, Travel, Health, Automobile, Legal, FMCG, etc.