On this international Womens day we celebrate women in leadership roles. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. celebrating women extraordinaire and their applauding journey. Social, economic, cultural, and political achievements . The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.
1. Dr. Arpi Mehta Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of toothsi (makeO)
Leading orthodontist Dr. Arpi Mehta Shah has been reshaping the dental industry with her innovative solutions as Co-Founder & CEO of makeO - India’s leading clinical makeover platform - and it’s most prominent brand, toothsi. Her advanced educational background in the field of orthodontics and business has allowed her to successfully execute the ethos behind toothsi: offering doctor-backed, affordable, and accessible teeth straightening solutions to all. Dr. Arpi's commitment to gender diversity is evident in her leadership team composition, where almost half are women, significantly higher than the 14% industry average in India's healthcare sector. Today, under Dr. Arpi's leadership, toothsi has became India's largest USFDA cleared aligner brand and market leaders in the category of clear aligners.
2. Sonica Aron, Founder & CEO, Marching Sheep
Sonica Aron, is the most respected HR consultant not just in India but globally. An alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur, and a certified Coach, she has over 20 years of experience at leadership roles in companies like Philips, AkzoNobel, Roche Diagnostics, Vodafone and Pepsi. She started Marching Sheep in 2013 with a vision of delivering interventions that truly move the needle.Sonica and her team have engaged with several organizations and have helped build long term capability, diversity and leadership strategy. She believes that organisations are a sub-unit of society and our employees, managers and leaders come from the same society. Hence in addition to working with clients, Marching Sheep runs several awareness creating campaigns. Their CSR recruitment initiative is another such venture that provides an assistive platform for the PwD and LGBTQIA+ communities. Sonica is a regular speaker at conferences, symposiums, and TV channels and is known for her unbridled, charismatic thoughts.
3.Arti Kochhar, Executive Director of BNI Gurgaon
Arti Kochhar's journey is a testament to her dedication and leadership in fostering entrepreneurship among women. As the Executive Director of BNI Gurgaon & Faridabad, she focuses on nurturing a thriving community of 350 women entrepreneurs, emphasizing support and collaboration. Her role extends beyond regional borders, as she also serves as a District Director Support for BNI India. Recognized for her contributions, Arti received the CEO Givers Gain Award in 2019 and was honored as an Inspiring Woman Leader by the Economic Times in 2022. With a background in behavioral consulting and coaching, she has empowered over 4500 entrepreneurs through leadership development programs. Her mission is exemplified by her commitment to helping others find their ‘why'.
Arti is currently spearheading a significant event for networking and marketing, "Business Breakthrough," scheduled for March 15th and 16th, 2024, dedicated to providing entrepreneurs with growth platforms. Details: www.4mgurgaon.com.
4.Aarti Sharma, Founder , Thunder Brand Solutions
Women have redefined power by building their businesses against all the odds and changed the landscape with their grit, determination, and strength of purpose. Aarti's career trajectory reflects her commitment to continuous learning and growth. After honing her skills in the UAE-based company, Invitik, Aarti returned to India driven by a desire to revolutionize the marketing landscape. Recognizing the void in talent, technology, and strategic approaches within the industry, she founded Thunder Brand Solutions with a vision to fill this gap and provide comprehensive marketing solutions.Under Aarti's astute leadership, Thunder Brand Solutions has flourished. Beyond her role as a successful entrepreneur, Aarti is also a passionate advocate for women's empowerment and gender equality.With a blend of social purpose and business acumen, she is marking her ground to change perceptions and create a tangible difference in the lives of her clients and the industry as a whole.
5.Sheetal Kapoor, CEO of Oxxy Healthcare
Sheetal Kapoor, is a budding entrepreneur. Born in a Middle Class Family, She made her way through the industry. Today She is the CEO of Oxxy, India's Largest healthcare Network. With her robust skill set that includes Business Strategy, Management, She contributes valuable insights to the industry. Sheetal Kapoor is known for her innovative ideas and problem-solving abilities. She believes in the power of networking and collaboration. Sheetal Kapoor is a strong advocate for women in business and actively mentors and empowers young entrepreneurs. She is a shining example of what can be achieved with passion and perseverance.
Asking about her future plans, she is now venturing into another business where she will be consulting people on ideas on how to make and save money in Trade, Travel, Health, Automobile, Legal, FMCG, etc.
6.Surabhi Trivedi Mishra, Entrepreneur and founder, Media Maniacs Group
Being a Women Entrepreneur Surabhi shares,” The advantage of owning her own business, as a female, was the ability to create and grow without limitation. She has complete control over her destiny. She believes in the growth of every individual along with hers.”Ms. Mishra, is driven by passion, enchanted by the idea of uplifting women, crafting ideas that swoop the right market. Starting her PR agency has been a dream project for Surabhi Trivedi Mishra since the beginning, as it has always been the most rewarding career in terms of matching her intellect. This is how she put in her heart and soul to start Media Maniacs in 2013. Understanding the need of each client for the right amount of attention they deserve, and being skilled in the art of storytelling for each client to be sent across in the right market, falls under the main agenda of Media Maniacs Group.
7. Divya jain, Social Entrepreneur, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi 2023-24 (Young FICCI Ladies Organization)
Divya jain is a social entrepreneur working for the past ten years to provide a solution for the massive unemployable youth of the Indian subcontinent. Divya is the Chairperson of YFLO Delhi 2023-24 (Young FICCI Ladies Organization). She conceptualised the first mobile container skill schools in the country and is the founder of Safeducate, one of the largest initiatives for skilling in logistics. Divya is also the Co-Founder of Seekho, an ed tech startup that is an AI-based upskilling platform seed funded by Sequoia’s surge fund, matching jobs and seekers.At the 2024 Anthem Awards held in New York, "Because She Can" a non-profit movement, spearheaded by Divya Jain won three awards.Established by The Webby Awards in 2021, the Anthem Awards pay tribute to social impact work around the world. *Some other names who won the award this year include Taylor Swift, Matt Damon, Elton John, Jesper Brodin, Kevin Bacon, Jay Shetty*