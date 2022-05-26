International Musician Kanika Patawari Breaks In With A New Ep ‘Currents’, On Her Way To Become The Face Of Global & Indian Music Crossover

Young as she is, Kanika Patawari enjoys a multi-hyphenated career. At her core, she is a passionate musician, mapping out a road to create a melting pot of global and Indian music. Her new EP titled ’Currents’ is another step towards that direction.

Released on Saturday, May 21st, the EP features four songs, each telling a story of its own. Created largely during Kanika’s time in India, in the thick of the pandemic, the music chronicles moments of hope and distant love, synonymous to those unpredictable days. Her unique style of imbibing international sensibilities with desi melodies shines through the EP, which can be described best as intriguingly soulful and expressive with a sublime heady, transient vibe.

Her song titles ‘Khone Do’, ‘Taare’, ‘Baawre’ and ‘DilPardesi’, all point at the rising musician’s Indian heart and global mind.

Each song on the list explores a different style yet each transitions seamlessly into the other. While ‘Khone Do’ is about breaking through and living free, ‘Taare’ is a complaint against the universe for separating you from a new-found soulmate. ‘Baawre’ sings of hope and big dreams,and ‘DilPardesi’ is the playful confession of losing your heart to someone. Each mood is intimately familiar, yet remarkably unexpected.

Commenting on the launch, KanikaPatawari said “This EP gives you a glimpse into my musical brain. There’s something really exciting about putting different types of sounds together and letting the magic happen. A lot of us experienced similar heartaches during the past couple years. I hope that anyone listening can find themselves in the songs.” Speaking of her unique style, she added, “. My identity has always been a blur of being an Indian and a foreigner. This is exactly where my music falls; somewhere in between. It’s an incredible feeling to see people embracing my sound and connecting to the music. ”.

Despite an international sound, three out of four songs are written and sung in Hindi. However, the fourth song ‘DilPardesi’ on the EP is in Marwari, the language of Kanika’s hometown in India. This marks her second release in Marwari, creating a global stage for Indian regional music.Her previous hit, ‘RunakJhunak’ was an upbeat dance number with Marwari lyrics paired with western sounds. .

Belgium-bred and raised by Indian parents, Kanika is strongly connected to her roots. Based out of Mumbai and Los Angeles, Kanika is well-known for her breakout hit “RunakJhunak”. A Berklee College of Music alum, she also dons entrepreneurial and philanthropist hats. Her initiative ‘MusicRecycle’ works to normalize sustainability in the global music industry, by working with festivals, musicians and other stakeholders. Talk about a musician with a sustainable heart! There is no stopping this powerhouse, as she jet sets across the world, on her quest to create one unique sound after another.

The song has released on KanikaPatawari’s own youtube channel, ‘Currents’ which is live now.

Link to the songs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4rZbCM8tYFZAhqMJ86_HF08vvBWo3PX3



