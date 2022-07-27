International Jewelry Brand PALMONAS Launches Their Exclusive Bracelet Rakhi Collection

Jewelry has always played an important aesthetic and cultural roles. It is often gifted to people by their loved ones to mark important moments. India is known as the country of different cultures and festivals and with raksha bandhan around the corner, contemporary-jewellery brand, PALMONAS has launched their exclusive collection of Bracelet rakhis.

Rakhi is a holy-thread that a sister ties on her brother’s wrist to seek protection and to celebrate their strong bond and relationship. Taking these intricate details in mind, PALMONAS launched their exclusive collection of Bracelet Rakhis that is a perfect blend of modern interpretation of jewelry with tradition.

A perfect example of turning a vision into reality, PALMONAS – An International jewelry brand making us go gaga on its collections. Facing the challenges and coming out of it stronger, PALMONAS is an online jewellery brand founded on the premise that every woman wants to buy excellent jewellery for everyday without having an excuse or occasion to love herself.

Making its way to their customer’s heart, this direct-to-consumer brand founded by Dr. Amol Patwari, never fails to amaze us with its timely launch of different collections of contemporary, quality craftsmanship, and on point designs. From traditional functions to social gatherings, PALMONAS has covered it all. The brand has proven to be different by initiating change of trend by bringing forward a demi fine range that women can even wear on a regular basis, and proving that jewelry is for every day, not only for occasions.

At PALMONAS they use a special gold plating technology which assures longer life to all the jewellery pieces. The Jewellery looks exactly like pure gold in terms of texture, looks and feel.They provide 1-year warranty on all the Jewellery pieces so that you can be at peace while buying and using the Jewellery.

Understanding what PALMONAS stands for and being consistent in presenting those values in every step the brand takes is all that is there on the mind of the team at PALMONAS.

Not only being trendy and their customers’ favorite, PALMONAS run campaigns and encourage their customers to be a part of it as well. One of these campaigns was run on Mother’s day where PALMONAS encouraged all the lovely ladies to share their PALMONAS stories through their social media.

According to Dr. Amol Patwari, Founder, PALMONAS,“We have sold more than 20,000 pieces with an amazing collection of earrings, rings, necklace, and bracelets. All the jewelry pieces are made of premium materials like sterling silver and alloys dipped in 18 carat gold and 18 carat rose gold,”

If you are looking for something up to the mark and a perfect blend of classy, trendy, and modern interpretation of jewelry, then PALMONAS is perfect choice for you.



