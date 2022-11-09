Intelius Review: Is Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup, People Search & Background Check Services Legit?

In the last couple of years, there has been a huge surge in the amount of information that has been collected by us the people, and also searched by us the people.

Each one of us requires some or the other information at every given point of time in our life. It could range to a lot of things such as knowing another person‘s relationship history, or getting information about the company that you have decided to join in, or getting information about an individual that you are about to hire for your company, or getting information about a person whose name is the only information that you know. The possibilities for acquiring information from an individual or finding information of an individual is endless.

Every single thing, be it sharing emails, birthdays, names, and maybe even certain important life events such as marriage or a child birth — there is absolutely no denying that a plethora of opportunities gather in order to provide or gather information on the people around you.

Again, when it comes to information we can easily say that only 30 to 40% of the information about a person is available publicly whereas a major percentage of the person's information is always under wraps. There is a lot of information that people are not willing to advertise publicly such as previous names, criminal backgrounds, old addresses, or even their contact numbers.

So, in situations like this when we really require the correct information about the person or understand the complete background about that particular person or company, what do we do?

In such cases, there are several agencies out there that offer a very comprehensive, discreet, and quick way to gather information like criminal histories, date of birth, addresses, age, phone numbers, and much more.

But how do we know if an agency is safe and legit? How can we trust the agency with the information that it is providing us be it on background check or even a reverse phone lookup? can we even remove certain information from the agency itself? As much as it is crucial for us to gather information that is not publicly available, it is even more crucial to pick the right agency to help us in gathering the information that we are in need of.

This is where we introduce you to Intelius ! It is one of the most safe and legit agencies that you can trust with the information that is being provided to you. You can simply consider Intelius to be worth the leading providers of public data with the software that helps you easily perform background checks, carry out general searches about people, and also search through criminal records. Whether you are on the road to perform a proper background check of a potential employee or you need to find the correct address, or you want to perform a background check on companies that you want to join or invest in, Intelius comes handy! Let us help you understand the features that Intelius provides its customers and how one can benefit with its services. Read on and understand more.

A Brief About Intelius

Intelius is a people searching website that helps its users to carry out background checks on any individual, written detailed reports with phone numbers, personal information, address history, criminal records, and much more. It aggregates data collected from several public sources which also includes the state, federal, and local government agencies and even private companies. This company was started in the year 2003 and it is known to be one of the longest running background check companies in the business right now and is known for its reliable services in the industry pertaining to data brokerage. The reports are most of the time accurate when compared to its other competing sites.

How Does Intelius Work?

It gathers data from a plethora of public resources, and gathers it into a vast database filled with information. The users of Intelius can search through this database in order to retrieve the required detailed reports of any particular person present in the United States of America. While most of the information is obtained with the help of public records, if I individually go ahead and try to search for a particular information, it could take months or even several years. And such data is something that you will not be able to find even by using a search engine as good as Google. With the help of Intelius, you can skip this step of complete headache and get the required information by using just one single service.

From Where Does Intelius Gather Its Information?

When you scan its comprehensive reports, we might feel as if Inteliush as some special access to accessing confidential information . But in reality, Intelius derives all its data from public resources such as:

● Financial institutions

● State, federal, and country public records

● Social networks

● Phone directories that are published

● Lawsuit filings

● Court records

● FBI crime data local crime data

● Commercial business records

● Deeds of real estate

Primary Features Of Intelius

Some of the primary features are:

People Search

This is the feature that bought Intelius its fame and it is the most used service of Intelius as well. People search is a very impactful search tool for collecting detailed information on any individual in the United States.

How It Works: All you need to do is just type a particular person’s name, you can also add their approximate location details as well, and then allow Intelius to search literally from billions of records to deliver a report which is detailed on the individual.

What Is The Information It Delivers: it includes the following information:

● full name of the person

● Date of birth and age

● Known aliases

● Address history

● Education history

● Phone numbers

● Employment history

● Financial information

● Possible relatives

● Social media profiles

Background Check

You can think of this as a much more in depth search into a person’s information book and goes a step beyond the standard people search feature.

How It Works: very much like the people search feature, background check also works on the same principle but in a much more detailed manner as it checks several combs of the database of the several public records in order to return a full background check report containing in-depth information about the persons personal and legal history.

What Is The Information It Delivers: it includes the following information:

● warrants

● Arrest records

● Birth record

● Court record

● Death record

● Marriage and divorce information

● Felony and misdemeanor convictions

● Bankruptcies

Other Additional Features Include

Here are a few of them:

● Reverse address lookup: It provides you with detailed information about a certain property, including its ownership history and physical details.

● Public records search: it helps to search public records for a particular person’s name.

● Phone directory: it searches the directories of the United States for phone numbers.

● Identity protect: it provides monitoring over any public records, protection of credit card, and identity theft protection.

● Reverse phone lookup: it searches a phone number for complete details about a particular caller.

Pricing Of Intelius

When compared to other background check companies or agencies, you will not find a price tab anywhere on Intelius website . Here, you will have to commit to a particular search, and then wait for at least 10 minutes for the service to be combed through the database and ask a few questions in order to aim towards a limited result. And when the report is finally presented, you will be given with certain subscription options. We did a similar people search, and these Are the monthly subscription options that were presented to us by Intelius:

● One month subscription of unlimited reports was priced at $22.86

● Two months subscription of unlimited reports was priced at $38.86

● The premium plus membership was priced at $29.95

Compared to other competitors, the service offer prices provided by Intelius are relatively reasonable.

Pros Of Using Intelius

● Delivers is very accurate and up-to-date background reports

● the Intelius website has a very attractive layout

● the subscription provided is very reasonable and affordable when compared to other competitors

● it also comes in a mobile app version for both iOS and android systems with the same features such as its website

Cons Of Using Intelius

● the trial offers is quite deceptive

● difficult to figure out pricing information

The Final Conclusion

It is not practical to say that the information provided by Intelius will be hundred percent accurate, however, they are one among the best in the industry right now and produce comprehensive and compelling reports on any individual whose name you type into their search prompt. The company provides extremely high-quality service at reasonable and affordable prices and comes with BBB accreditation. So if you are looking for a solid option to obtain basic public information then we recommend using Intelius for your personal use. The unique search features for background checking that Intelius provides is what makes it an excellent option to obtain information. The customer support team of Intern does an incredible job in answering all of the concerns almost immediately.

