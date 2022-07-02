Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Inspiration To Young Artists; Vijay Kumarmath, The Journey Of Blastronick

Blastronick began his musical career at 16 to do something distinctive for the audience. When Vijay works on a music piece and becomes emotionally attached to it, he feels tremendously driven. He thinks that music is an excellent medium for conveying emotions.

Vijay Kumarmath AKA Blastronick, the upcoming music prodigy
Vijay Kumarmath AKA Blastronick, the upcoming music prodigy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 10:07 am

India, June 1: Vijay Kumarmath, better known in the music business as Blastronick, is a 19-year-old from Karnataka. He began his musical career at the age of sixteen. Vijay was influenced by his mother, a Hindustani classical vocalist, from an early age. He grew up witnessing his mother perform music, so music was ingrained in him from a young age, which piqued his interest. 

Blastronick began his musical career at 16 to do something distinctive for the audience. When Vijay works on a music piece and becomes emotionally attached to it, he feels tremendously driven. He thinks that music is an excellent medium for conveying emotions. 

Vijay stumbled upon FI studio, a digital audio workstation, while looking for ways to learn more about music. He viewed multiple videos in which Vijay learned about various genres, ranging from 128 bpm to 150 bpm trap music. During this time, he came across DJ MASS on Instagram, who encouraged and signed him to his label. Furthermore, Blastronick, DJ Mass and DJ Jazz collaborated on a track called Maahee – which is available to stream on all platforms. This interaction exceeded his expectations, and he accepted the offer with great joy. 

Related stories

Arshdeep Sandhu Of Anupgarh Working Hard For A Bright Future In Music Industry

International Musician Kanika Patawari Breaks In With A New EP ‘Currents’, On Her Way To Become The Face Of Global & Indian Music Crossover

Jurgen Masati Showcases His Talent As A Musician And Singer Through His Songs

Blastronick kept working hard and was able to collaborate with Jizzy from Sri Lanka, with whom he released a song called Khwaab. The unique aspect of this tune was that it was released by Senter Records on Vijay's birthday, February 7th. The track also received over 55,000 Spotify streams in just 2 to 3 months, which was remarkable. 

According to Vijay Kumarmath, "When it comes to production, I constantly attempt to incorporate Indian elements to make my work stand apart." 

Vijay
Vijay Kumarmath AKA Blastronick, the upcoming music prodigy

Vijay had the opportunity to fly to Sri Lanka in December 2021, where he met several excellent producers and DJs. Vijay was also interviewed by YES FM Hq (English radio in Sri Lanka) and Decibel. LK by journalist Yazmin Yousuf was an entirely new experience for him. Blastronick represented India in the Senter music festival hosted at Excel World Entertainment on March 12th, 2022, with DJ KATCH and DJ MASS in Sri Lanka. This was a significant accomplishment for him because he represented his country at 19. 

Vijay has three additional projects in the works, two with Senter Records and the other with a renowned music label. Furthermore, Vijay also plans to release his album shortly. 

Vijay was influenced by renowned DJs while learning about music, including Martin Garrix, Brooks, Aero Chord, Nucleya, and Lost Stories. His favourite artist is Martin Garrix, who is heavily influenced by his sounds. Vijay's greatest ambition is to work alongside him; he feels he is the finest. 

Vijay appreciates his parents and friends for encouraging him to pursue a profession in music throughout his journey. He feels that all he has accomplished in music would not have been possible without his parents' support and belief in him. 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Music Musician Music And Culture Entertainment Hindustani Classical International Musician
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early