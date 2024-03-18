Manish Gupta, the Chairman of Insolation Energy Limited, stated, “Our partnership with Lucknow Super Giants is a positive step in the direction of fulfilling our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision - to achieve Net Zero emissions in India by the year 2070. This collaboration is a commitment to harness the power of sustainable energy for a brighter future for all. Just like every single ball bounced on the pitch contributes to the final score, all the efforts that we put into harnessing the power of the sun help us turn towards a cleaner, greener world”