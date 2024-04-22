Silicon Valley, CA — InGen Dynamics, a leader in the fields of robotics, AI, and automation, announces that its board has approved a $40 million investment commitment towards the establishment and advancement of Futurenauts Labs and Centers of Excellence. This funding is allocated from the larger $150 million Post IPO commitment received from institutional investors during the most recent funding commitment. This strategic initiative is aimed at fostering the next generation of technological leaders globally, with a significant focus on India, where an INR 150 Crore corpus specifically supports these efforts.