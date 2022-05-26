Influencer Diwan Chand, Aka Ankush Goyal, Glides On A Wave Of A Quarter Million Followers 

The parameters of success have shrunk so greatly due to the advent of social media that mainstream careers have taken a setback. Many upcoming personalities have taken to blogging, vlogging, travelling, and whatnot, where these creators show their talent to generate a mind-blowing audience. Meet the next gen charm. Diwan Chand, better known by his followers as Ankush Goyal.

Ankush is a software engineer from Abohar, a town in Punjab. Since 3 years, he has been working with Wipro and has a flourishing mainstream career. But his passion for travelling remains intact. He travels the globe whenever he can, and that’s what entices him to share his experiences.

When he realised that people don’t show off, they genuinely want to share their experiences, unless someone takes it otherwise. Incidentally, he created a video with the Jannat song and grooved accordingly. The video went up on a boost, levelling Ankush's confidence high. He understood his potential to influence people, and there was no way back then. He collected his equipment and got ready to post his travel log and experiences.

Ankush joined hands with other creators and influencers, which eventually landed him with a quarter million followers on different apps. His Instagram handle boasts 300k+ followers while his MOJ has more than 360k. Similar growth is observed on MX Takatak, tiki, etc. Even his Facebook page is decorated with flamboyance.

“Achieving this fame has been possible for me only because I listened to my inner voice." Furthermore, just coding software for a living eventually gets boring. Now I have a balance. Thanks to my followers on all the platforms, "says Ankush.

The smart and humble influencer works with different brands too. As a part of the game, he enjoys that he can connect with various kinds of people and understand what they want. Ankush stays in Pune and trots the globe like he was born to do so.

