INFECTED Book Reviews: Secrets From The Medical Underground (Dr. Ralph Laguardia) Self Reliance Association

Those who are into science fiction novels no longer need to search for a good and intriguing book. Infected is a must-read and was written by the New York Times bestselling author Scott Sigler; it keeps you hooked until the end.

Given the recent Covid-19 pandemic, everyone's recovering from the horrors that took place over the past two years. Before we're quick to forget what the world went through, we come across another pandemic novel. This book has one of the most interesting premises, solid characters, and great writing.

This article will hint at the novel's major plot and help you decide whether you should buy it or not. In addition, we have mentioned the main features of the story, so you can quickly find out if this is what suits your taste. So, keep reading till the end to know what this fiction book is about.

Overview

The story circles around the main character named Perry Dawsey, the hulking former football star who's struggling to manage his emotions. The boy has a troubled childhood because of his abusive father, who wants him to work hard and be independent. However, Perry is not the perfect child and becomes a disappointment to his father.

Perry thinks his anger issues can hurt others and keeps them under control till he gets infected. While he had not yet succeeded with his psychological problems, this infection turned him into a cubicle-bound desk jockey. The virus begins showing signs of small triangles appearing on his own body, all while he finally gets to see a completely different side of him that he never knew existed. Thus, the story begins here.

Perry Dawsey catches this mysterious disease that is highly contagious and spreads like fire. Unknowingly, he transfers it to people he meets daily. However, the infected do not isolate themselves and keep spreading the infection until they become paranoid murderers.

Later, after a few noticed cases in America, everyone started becoming serious about the situation. The CIA operative Dew Phillips crisscrosses the country in the hope of capturing a live victim. However, he fails at his attempt and is forced to come across only decomposing corpses. The book also introduces Margaret Montoya, who Drew is involved with and wishes to save her life and career amidst the tragic pandemic.

The team also finds out that there have been several mysterious welts growing from ordinary people. While in a bloody war, Perry fights for his life while the other infected inflict brutal horrors on strangers.

The story wraps up quickly but demands a sequel. The subsequent two novels, Contagious and Ancestor, continue with the story with a more exciting theme.

Main Features

Unlike other alien invasion novels, Scott Sigler's Infected is a flawless-thinking person's thriller. You might already have gotten a clue about the central theme after the detailed overview. From the mysterious disease spreading to the bloody war Perry faces, we experience a brutal horror that involves chemicals.

Moreover, the second most significant theme is science fiction. The protagonist Perry Dawsey starts seeing unusual body transformations within him, resembling tiny robotic parasites. Thus, science fiction blends here with horror, making the readers imagine unreal scenes.

Likewise, there is also a touch of mystery. We have discussed growing mysterious welts and evasive, intelligent viruses from the beginning. People wonder about the infection and how it got infected in the story. That is where the author keeps us in suspense.

We also experience mutilation since many character transformations take place within the story. The regular human race becomes paranoid murderers who inflict brutal horrors on everyone around them. Similarly, Perry struggles to get rid of the beast that takes control of him.

Lastly, we have little sections that remind us of an apocalypse. Everything turns upside down from a completely normal world to getting inflicted with parasites that feed on humans. Moreover, people lose hold of themselves and start hurting their own families.

Unreal Events – Infected Blends Science Fiction

If you thought this book included real-life events, we would encourage you to calm down and take a deep breath. The novel and its successors are based on imaginary events; thus, they are all a work of fiction and fantasy. Therefore, we can say that the thriller and horror mavens rejoice by blending it with science fiction.

The way Mr. Sigler writes and takes the story ahead and includes realism often confusing the reader. That is a way of creating horror by having real-life events so that the reader can experience the effects as if they are seeing it from their own eyes. This trait is unique to Scott Sigler, which is quite evident in almost all of his books.

Where Can You Buy the Infected Book?

So, you now have a clear idea of what the book is about, and if you liked what you read here, we assure you you will love the Infected trilogy. Those that want to purchase this masterpiece can also get a copy in hardcovers and audiobooks.

Wrapping It Up

Infected is another science fiction novel by Michigan's national bestselling author Scott Sigler. The book talks about a mysterious disease that spreads among the human race making people do brutal horrors that surpass mere murder. It does not stop there, and they become dangerous to even their own families. The story is interesting, but not many people know about the series yet.

Therefore, we came up with this article to give our review on this beautiful novel that can keep you reading for days. So, grab your comfortable chair and visit the nearest library to start with this breathtaking story. In the end, you will know it was worth your time. Happy reading!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.