Inductivv Reviews [Urgent Update]: Don’t Buy Until You Have Read This

With the current trend in technology, the evolution of our everyday gadgets has been drastic and this has allowed us to live a comfortable and convenient life. One of the most common trends is that of wireless gadgets. Almost nobody wants to use gadgets that are wired anymore.

Headphones and earphones are no different. If you are an 80s or 90s kid, you would know how much we cherished our CD player and earphones. However, we had to move around with tangling wires which can be annoying sometimes. There was no better alternative at the time, so we had to make do.

With the advent of Bluetooth connectivity, headphones and earphones got an upgrade. Now, you can easily connect your earphone to your computer, mobile phone or even stereo across the room without having to stand up. Nothing screams convenience better than this.

Not only are wireless headphones or earphones convenient, they are also fashionable. You can easily rock these wireless earphones and look good in your outfit without trying to hide the wires like we did back in the days.

One problem arises from usage of earphones or headphones, and that is EAR PROBLEMS. Up to 13% of the people in the U.S. (1 in 8) have hearing loss in one or both ears. One of the commonest causes of hearing loss has been noted to be loud noise. You might be wondering what the correlation is.

Most people love listening to music on the highest volume to savor every sound. However, this can be detrimental to the health of your ear. So how can we protect our ears while enjoying music at its highest quality? This is where inductivv comes in.

In this Inductivv reviews, we will delve into all the nitty-gritty of this amazing product. Now, stay with me while I take you through the pros and cons of this gadget. But first, let’s know what inductivv is.

What Is Inductivv Headphone?

Inductivv Headphone

Inductivv headphone is a new and amazing gadget that makes use of a new concept. Now, you might be wondering what other concept there might be to using a headphone or earphone. Most people are marveled at how inductuvv headphones work and you probably will too.

Now, we all know that to listen to songs using earphones, you plug them into your ear canal. While this can give you the convenience of moving around with your music playing, it can also be a cause of hearing loss. You definitely don’t want to go deaf in your 30s or 40s as a result of loud music, which will further reduce your quality of life.

Inductivv is different in the sense that it does not enter your ear canal. It’s quite easy to doubt it because it has never been done before. Therefore saying that Inductivv headphone is one-of-a-kind is no lie. With Inductivv, you can listen to songs while saving your inner ear from being blasted by loud sounds from the earphone.

Inductivv is a revolutionary earphone that transmits sound through bone conduction. Even though it seems like something out of a fairytale, a lot of people have attested to its quality and functionality. Further down this post we would talk more on how Inductivv headphone works.

As if the health benefit is not enough, Inductivv is of top-notch quality and fashionable. Hence you don’t have to deal with untangling wires while listening to music and can easily move around without carrying your primary device due to its Bluetooth connectivity.

>>> [SPECIAL] Buy Inductivv headphone at 60% discount. <<<

Features Of Inductivv Headphone

Features Of Inductivv Headphone

To give you a satisfying and enjoyable experience, Inductivv comes packed with several features that can be found in only high caliber and expensive headphone brands. With its new concept and desirable design, Inductivv knocks out all its competitors in the market. Now, let’s delve into the features in this headphone.

1. Superb Sound Quality: When it comes to headphones or earphones, sound quality is about 50% of the reason why we chose a specific brand. You just want a headphone that will play your songs without screeches and poorly produced bass.

At first glance, one might think that Inductivv is one of these generic headphones with mediocre sound quality. However, you are in for the shock of your life, just like me. Not only is it as loud as expensive brand earphones but it also has a quality sound production to match.

2. Bluetooth Connectivity: In recent times, being wireless almost means that the gadget has Bluetooth connectivity and Inductivv headphone is no different. You can connect it to any device you own to play music.

However, the people behind Inductivv did not just put in any Bluetooth, they put in Bluetooth 5.0. This is the latest Bluetooth and will make your connection to devices smooth and seamless while promoting quality sound transmission.

You can put on Inductivv and still stay connected up to 10 meters away from your device. This gives you more liberty to do others thins without having to carrying devices such as your phone around.

3. Lightweight and Portable: Putting on heavy earphones might not seem to be a problem. However, if you are like me who listen to music and podcasts all day long, then you start to notice ear fatigue. The makers of Inductivv considered this by making it lightweight at only 4 grams.

This way, you can wear it all day without worry of ear pain or fatigue. The earphone is also foldable which makes it possible to put it in your pocket when not in use. Alternatively, you can wear it around your neck when you are not listening to music.

4. Perfect Fitting and Comfortable: Our ears might be a little different but they all have similar anatomy. Most generic headphones and earphones do not consider this, making them poorly fitted to the ear and even painful.

On the other hand, Inductivv put in the work to figure out how to make their earphone comfortable and fitting. W hat they achieved is an earphone that perfectly fits into your ear without falling off or causing any type of discomfort or pain. It truly is a gadget of pleasure and comfort.

5. Long Battery Life: Wireless devices make use of batteries, which is a problem not encountered by those who use wired earphones. With many wireless headphones, you have to charge them multiple times in a day to continue usage. This can be frustrating.

However, to solve this problem, Inductivv designed an earphone with a battery that last. It can last more than 5 hours on one charge before going low. This allows you to use the headphone for long hours before even considering charging them. Its battery life gives Inductivv a splendid user experience.

6. IP55 Rating Water-Splash Resistant: The kryptonite to most miniature gadgets such as wireless earphones is water. Once they come in contact with water, they start malfunctioning. This is because they are not designed to be used close to water.

Inductivv puts this into consideration. While you are not advised to take it into the pool, it can survive water splashed because of its IP55 rating. This just means you don’t have to worry about the condition of Inductivv headphone when it is splashed, since it is sweat and water-splash resistant.

7. Durable: You want to get a headphone that can stand the test of time, not one that will make you visit the gadget store again in few days. Inductivv gives you that. This headphone is built to be rugged and durable because it is made from premium and quality materials.

8. LED Indicator Light: This light is used to signal several modes of the headphone and is located on the anchor behind the right ear. When charging, the LED light indicates this by showing a green light. On the other hand, a white light indicates that it is fully charged. A flashing white and green light is seen when the headphone is in pairing mode.

9. Power Button: It is located on the anchor behind the right ear and is the only button on the Inductivv headphone. It can be used for different purposes depending on when and how yo press it. It can be used to power on the device is you press and hold for 3 seconds. It can also turn off the device if you press and hold.

When playing music, pressing the same button once can either pause or play your song. The same thing happens during a call, you can press the button once to accept a call and end it as well. However, to reject a call, you would have to double press the button rapidly.

10. Design: Inductivvv headphone has a wonderful design that satisfies your comfort and aesthetic needs. It takes the shape of a semi-circle with appendages extending from its edges. These appendages bear the conduction pad that is concerned with sound transmission in this headphone.

>>> [SPECIAL] Buy Inductivv headphone at 60% discount. <<<

How Does Inductivv Headphone Work?

I am sure this is the segment you have been waiting for. To know how this new concept earphone works that makes it different from all the ones you’ve used in the past. Well, here we go.

Basically, Inductivv works through bone conduction unlike other headphones that work through air conduction. It is as easy as it sounds, instead of transmitting sound to your ear drum, Inductivv transmit them through the bones to your cochlea. It’s crazy, right?

Inductivv headphone comes with two pads that are worn above the ear which sends vibration when the headphone is connected. Through the bones around your ear (temporal bones), the vibrations are transmitted straight to the cochlea which is the hearing component of your ear.

Typical headphones will transmit sound through air conduction via the ear drum. The ear drum will activate the tiny bones in your middle ear called the ear ossicles, which then transmit the sound to the cochlea. That is a longer route with more points for damage to be done to the ear.

Bone conduction of sound worked for Beethoven, it can definitely work for you too!

How To Use Inductivv Headphone [Inductivv Headphone Reviews]

Inductivv Headphone Reviews

Since it is somewhat of a new concept device, one may think it will be difficult to use. That notion is totally false. This headphone is quite easy to use, just like any other headphone out there. Let me break it down to steps for you.

Step 1: Unbox the Inductivv headphone and charge it until it is full. This helps preserve its batter life.

Step 2: Press and hold down the power button for about 3 minutes to turn it on. You will hear a voice prompt when it is ready to be paired.

Step 3: Got to your device’s Bluetooth setting and click on “available devices”. Now select Inductivv on the list of available devices to pair. Yours might come with another unique Bluetooth name, so take note of that.

Step 4: Put on Inductivv headphone with the conduction pad above your ears. That’s it. You are ready to blast music to your heart’s content.

>>>[SPECIAL] Buy Inductivv headphone at 60% discount. <<<

Benefits Of Using Inductivv Headphone

Benefits

If there are no benefits to using Inductivv headphone, then there is no need picking it over the regular headphones. However, Inductivv happens to have several benefits and I will talk about a few of them.

1. Prevents Ear Problem

With the increasing use of earphones and headphones in this era, the sheer number of people developing ear problems has shot up. This is evidenced by data from CDC that showed that nearly 16% of the American population report ear problems and its prevalence is twice as common as diabetes and cancer. Imagine!

While it might not sound like much now, having ear problem later in life can drastically reduce your quality of life. Imagine not being able to hear the world around you, or even hear your kids or grandkids call your name. That’s just horrible. However, with continuous usage of headphones and earphones, the risk of that happening is very high.

The solution to this problem is Indictivv and its bone conduction concept. Now, the cause of hearing problems such as tinnitus and deafness is due to malfunction of some of the parts of the ear such as ear ossciles and the ear drum. These parts only work during air conduction. Therefore blasting music at loud volume will overwork these tiny parts of your ear and predispose you to problems like hearing difficulties, ear pain and tinnitus.

On the other hand, Inductivv transmits sound to your inner ear directly through the bone and completely skips all those other parts. By doing this, it drastically reduces the risk of you coming down with ear problems.

2. Encourages Safety

You must have seen some almost hit by a car because they couldn’t hear the horn due to earphone being plugged into their ear. In fact, researchgate conducted a study and found out that between a few years there have been up to 116 death or injuries involving pedestrians wearing headphones. That is quite alarming.

Inductivv headphone is here to eliminate the risk of accidents while you listen to your favorite song or podcast. With its conduction pad above your ear, your ear is open to hear what is happening around you. That way you can easily notice hazards and flee from them.

3. Convenient, Comfortable and Versatile

Inductivv headphone is designed to satisfy all your need when it comes to listening to music and other sound-related materials. It does it in a very comfortable way because the conduction pads are coated with silicone which makes it very spot. This eliminated any worries of pressure sores or even temporal bone pain.

With its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can basically use this gadget in any way you like from a distance of up to 10 meters. It is designed to fit into every scenario. It can eb worn as a casual way of listening to music. It can also be worn in a professional setting to attend meeting and listen to podcasts.

It works with any device that allows Bluetooth connectivity. How great is that?

>>>[SPECIAL] Buy Inductivv headphone at 60% discount. <<<

Pros and Cons Of Inductivv Headphone [Inductivv Review]

Pros

Completely wireless and hands-free

Uses bone conduction

Aesthetic design

Great sound quality

Long-lasting battery

Easy to use

Affordable and available on discount

30 – days money – back guarantee

Cons

It can only be bought from their online store

Stock is limited

It might take you a while to get used to

Who Is Inductivv Headphone For?

Inductivv Headphone For

Today, everybody wears an earphone or headphone for one reason or the other. Therefore Inductivv is for anybody who needs a headphone but is concerned about ear health and safety. Inductivv headphone can easily be adapted into different settings.

Fitness enthusiasts for instance will always need music to boost up their morale while carrying out exercises. Inductivv headphone will do that for you in high quality sound but also spare your ears from the effect of direct loud music. Since your ear is not plugged, you can easily save someone who is struggling with weights in the gym. That’s a plus for Inductivv.

Students and working professionals can use Inductivv headphone to attend classes, meetings, or seminars. This headphone is so versatile that it will perfectly fit into any scenario you find yourself. In the end, everybody can use Inductivv headphone.

Related: Secure your home with this security camera shaped like a light bulb and as cheap as a light bulb!

Should I Buy Inductivv Headphone?

Buy Inductivv

This Inductivv review article is supposed to give you all the necessary information you need in order to make an informed decision. There the decision to buy Inductivv headphone is yours to make.

However, I suggest you take up this golden opportunity to buy Inductivv headphone at a discount. The headphone as you can see solves the biggest problem associated with use of regular headphones or earphones.

Not only does it prevent ear problems, it is able to blast music in superb quality and also has a great design. Buying Inductivv headphone now will be a decision you will not regret.

How Much Is Inductivv Headphone?

For a gadget that solves a problem ad debilitating as hearing difficulties, one might assume that it would be expensive. However, that is not the case.

Each Inductive headphone cost about $59.99. There are packages of more than one headphones. The more you buy, the lower the unit cost.

However, note that is currently being sold at a 50% discount, therefore the price will not always remain like this. It is best to buy yours now and not miss this golden opportunity.

Where To Buy Inductivv Headphone

This Inductivv reviews article will not e complete without telling you where to get this headphone. The recommended place to get it is through its official website. This is to ensure originality and eligibility to participate in any promos or discounts. Do not buy Inductivv headphone in any physical store as it will likely be fake.

Conclusion [Inductivv Reviews]

The features of Inductivv headphone speak for themselves. This novel headphone is made for your to listen to quality sounds while reducing the risk of future ear problems. It is packed with qualities fround in top notch brands but not as expensive.

Click the link below if you are ready to join us to listen to music in a healthy way.

>>>[SPECIAL] Buy Inductivv headphone at 60% discount. <<<